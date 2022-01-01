|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Five Years
|Blake Neely
|1:55
|2
|Returning Home / Scars
|Blake Neely
|2:53
|3
|City In Ruin
|Blake Neely
|1:21
|4
|Setting Up the Lair
|Blake Neely
|2:28
|5
|Loss and Regrets
|Blake Neely
|2:38
|6
|On the List
|Blake Neely
|1:41
|7
|Vigilante Justice
|Blake Neely
|2:11
|8
|Honor Thy Father
|Blake Neely
|1:45
|9
|Inhospitable Island / Deathstroke
|Blake Neely
|2:10
|10
|I Forgot Who I Was
|Blake Neely
|4:01
|11
|Train and Hunt
|Blake Neely
|2:39
|12
|Betrayed By Those You Love
|Blake Neely
|1:51
|13
|Chasing the Hood
|Blake Neely
|2:28
|14
|Damaged
|Blake Neely
|1:39
|15
|The Dark Archer / It Is I Who Failed This City
|Blake Neely
|3:32
|16
|Working Together But Alone
|Blake Neely
|1:53
|17
|The Count
|Blake Neely
|2:02
|18
|Friends In Arms
|Blake Neely
|2:36
|19
|Trust But Verify
|Blake Neely
|2:38
|20
|Join Us
|Blake Neely
|1:56
|21
|Trusting a Friend, Saving an Enemy
|Blake Neely
|1:57
|22
|Sins of the Father
|Blake Neely
|1:27
|23
|I Can't Lose You Twice
|Blake Neely
|3:18
|24
|Search for Salvation
|Blake Neely
|3:29
|25
|Shado Sees an Emerging Hero
|Blake Neely
|1:57
|26
|Unfinished Business / Saving Walter
|Blake Neely
|2:29
|27
|A Way Off the Island
|Blake Neely
|2:15
|28
|Sacrifice
|Blake Neely
|4:53
|29
|Oliver Queen Suite
|Blake Neely
|9:47