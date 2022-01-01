1 Five Years Blake Neely 1:55

2 Returning Home / Scars Blake Neely 2:53

3 City In Ruin Blake Neely 1:21

4 Setting Up the Lair Blake Neely 2:28

5 Loss and Regrets Blake Neely 2:38

6 On the List Blake Neely 1:41

7 Vigilante Justice Blake Neely 2:11

8 Honor Thy Father Blake Neely 1:45

9 Inhospitable Island / Deathstroke Blake Neely 2:10

10 I Forgot Who I Was Blake Neely 4:01

11 Train and Hunt Blake Neely 2:39

12 Betrayed By Those You Love Blake Neely 1:51

13 Chasing the Hood Blake Neely 2:28

14 Damaged Blake Neely 1:39

15 The Dark Archer / It Is I Who Failed This City Blake Neely 3:32

16 Working Together But Alone Blake Neely 1:53

17 The Count Blake Neely 2:02

18 Friends In Arms Blake Neely 2:36

19 Trust But Verify Blake Neely 2:38

20 Join Us Blake Neely 1:56

21 Trusting a Friend, Saving an Enemy Blake Neely 1:57

22 Sins of the Father Blake Neely 1:27

23 I Can't Lose You Twice Blake Neely 3:18

24 Search for Salvation Blake Neely 3:29

25 Shado Sees an Emerging Hero Blake Neely 1:57

26 Unfinished Business / Saving Walter Blake Neely 2:29

27 A Way Off the Island Blake Neely 2:15

28 Sacrifice Blake Neely 4:53