Хороший год Хороший год
Киноафиша Фильмы Хороший год Музыка из фильма «Хороший год» (2006)
A Good Year Хороший год 2006 / США
7.5 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Музыка из фильма «Хороший год» (2006)

A Good Year (Music from the Motion Picture)
A Good Year (Music from the Motion Picture) 15 композиций. Harry Nilsson, Makali, Charles Trenet, Joséphine Baker, Edmundo Ros and His Orchestra, Delaney & Bonnie, Patti Page, Jean Sablon, Tino Rossi, Richard Anthony, Marc Streitenfeld
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 How Can I Be Sure of You (Previously unreleased) Harry Nilsson 3:04
2 "Il Faut Du Temps Au Temps" Makali 2:19
3 Je Chante Charles Trenet / Paul Misraki 2:45
4 Breezin' Along With the Breeze Joséphine Baker 2:54
5 Jump Into the Fire (Edit) Harry Nilsson 4:10
6 The Wedding Samba Edmundo Ros and His Orchestra / Allan Small 2:54
7 Never Ending Song of Love Delaney & Bonnie / Delaney Bramlett 3:20
8 Old Cape Cod Patti Page / Jeffrey 2:49
9 J'Attendrai Jean Sablon 2:56
10 Gotta Get Up Harry Nilsson 2:15
11 Le Chant Du Gardian Tino Rossi / Louis Gasté 3:16
12 Itsy Bitsy Petit Bikini Richard Anthony / Paul Vance 2:26
13 Max-A-Million Marc Streitenfeld 4:54
14 Le Coin Perdu Marc Streitenfeld 5:55
15 Wisdom Marc Streitenfeld 8:26
Доступен список песен из фильма «Хороший год» (2006) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Хороший год» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
