|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|How Can I Be Sure of You (Previously unreleased)
|Harry Nilsson
|3:04
|2
|"Il Faut Du Temps Au Temps"
|Makali
|2:19
|3
|Je Chante
|Charles Trenet / Paul Misraki
|2:45
|4
|Breezin' Along With the Breeze
|Joséphine Baker
|2:54
|5
|Jump Into the Fire (Edit)
|Harry Nilsson
|4:10
|6
|The Wedding Samba
|Edmundo Ros and His Orchestra / Allan Small
|2:54
|7
|Never Ending Song of Love
|Delaney & Bonnie / Delaney Bramlett
|3:20
|8
|Old Cape Cod
|Patti Page / Jeffrey
|2:49
|9
|J'Attendrai
|Jean Sablon
|2:56
|10
|Gotta Get Up
|Harry Nilsson
|2:15
|11
|Le Chant Du Gardian
|Tino Rossi / Louis Gasté
|3:16
|12
|Itsy Bitsy Petit Bikini
|Richard Anthony / Paul Vance
|2:26
|13
|Max-A-Million
|Marc Streitenfeld
|4:54
|14
|Le Coin Perdu
|Marc Streitenfeld
|5:55
|15
|Wisdom
|Marc Streitenfeld
|8:26