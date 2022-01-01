Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
American Beauty Красота по-американски 1999 / США
7.5 Оцените
28 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8.4
Музыка из фильма «Красота по-американски» (1999)

American Beauty (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
American Beauty (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Томас Ньюман, Elliott Smith, Folk Implosion, Free, Bill Withers, Eels, The Who, Bobby Darin, Betty Carter, Gomez, Peggy Lee
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Dead Already Томас Ньюман 3:18
2 Because Elliott Smith / Paul McCartney 2:20
3 Free To Go Folk Implosion / Lou Barlow 3:32
4 All Right Now Free 5:29
5 Use Me Bill Withers 3:42
6 Cancer For the Cure Eels / Mark Everett 4:45
7 The Seeker (Edit) The Who / Pete Townshend 3:24
8 Don't Rain On My Parade Bobby Darin / Bob Merrill 2:55
9 Open the Door Betty Carter 3:12
10 We Haven't Turned Around Gomez 6:29
11 Bali Ha'i Peggy Lee / Oscar Hammerstein II 3:09
12 Any Other Name Томас Ньюман 4:10
Доступен список песен из фильма «Красота по-американски» (1999) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Красота по-американски» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
