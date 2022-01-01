|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Dead Already
|Томас Ньюман
|3:18
|2
|Because
|Elliott Smith / Paul McCartney
|2:20
|3
|Free To Go
|Folk Implosion / Lou Barlow
|3:32
|4
|All Right Now
|Free
|5:29
|5
|Use Me
|Bill Withers
|3:42
|6
|Cancer For the Cure
|Eels / Mark Everett
|4:45
|7
|The Seeker (Edit)
|The Who / Pete Townshend
|3:24
|8
|Don't Rain On My Parade
|Bobby Darin / Bob Merrill
|2:55
|9
|Open the Door
|Betty Carter
|3:12
|10
|We Haven't Turned Around
|Gomez
|6:29
|11
|Bali Ha'i
|Peggy Lee / Oscar Hammerstein II
|3:09
|12
|Any Other Name
|Томас Ньюман
|4:10