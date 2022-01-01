|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Kasper
|Blake Matthew
|3:22
|2
|As Legends
|Blake Matthew
|1:51
|3
|First Vote
|Blake Matthew
|2:44
|4
|Enter the Kill Room
|Blake Matthew
|1:33
|5
|Lonnie
|Blake Matthew
|1:56
|6
|Way Out
|Blake Matthew
|6:11
|7
|Confessions
|Blake Matthew
|1:20
|8
|Darla
|Blake Matthew
|1:15
|9
|Blind Rage
|Blake Matthew
|1:51
|10
|Kasper Reflects
|Blake Matthew
|4:28
|11
|Nightmare Sequence
|Blake Matthew
|0:49
|12
|Ula
|Blake Matthew
|1:08
|13
|News Room
|Blake Matthew
|1:19
|14
|Headstone, Pt. 1
|Blake Matthew
|2:41
|15
|Ula, Pt. 2
|Blake Matthew
|2:48
|16
|Forget Me Not
|Blake Matthew
|2:20
|17
|Paint the Town Red
|Blake Matthew
|1:11
|18
|The Rack
|Blake Matthew
|1:36
|19
|Surprise Box
|Blake Matthew
|5:17
|20
|Countdown For 4
|Blake Matthew
|3:56
|21
|Headstone, Pt. 2
|Blake Matthew
|3:54
|22
|Headstone, Pt. 3
|Blake Matthew
|2:31
|23
|Kasper & Furcas
|Blake Matthew
|4:01
|24
|Checkmate
|Blake Matthew
|2:46
|25
|Then There Were 3
|Blake Matthew
|1:57
|26
|Pistols at Dawn
|Blake Matthew
|6:11
|27
|Nero
|Blake Matthew
|1:43
|28
|Funhouse (Credits)
|Blake Matthew
|3:16