|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Xu Shang-Chi
|Joel P West
|2:56
|2
|Your Father
|Joel P West
|3:13
|3
|The Bamboo Spring
|Joel P West
|3:19
|4
|Your Mother
|Joel P West
|2:05
|5
|Training
|Joel P West
|1:55
|6
|Brother and Sister
|Joel P West
|1:38
|7
|Three Days
|Joel P West
|1:24
|8
|Don't Look Down
|Joel P West
|4:09
|9
|Revenge
|Joel P West
|1:35
|10
|My Son Is Home
|Joel P West
|2:20
|11
|Zhe Zhi
|Joel P West
|2:55
|12
|Together Soon
|Joel P West
|1:15
|13
|Stay in the Pocket
|Joel P West
|1:45
|14
|The Waterfall
|Joel P West
|2:28
|15
|Ancestors
|Joel P West
|4:13
|16
|Who You Are
|Joel P West
|2:40
|17
|A Blood Debt
|Joel P West
|6:16
|18
|Grief
|Joel P West
|2:06
|19
|Is This What You Wanted?
|Joel P West
|3:17
|20
|The Deep
|Joel P West
|2:35
|21
|Inheritance
|Joel P West
|4:30
|22
|I Won't Leave You Again
|Joel P West
|4:14
|23
|The Light and the Dark
|Joel P West
|1:46
|24
|Qingming Jie
|Joel P West
|2:17
|25
|Family
|Joel P West
|1:36