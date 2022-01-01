Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Шан-Чи и легенда десяти колец Шан-Чи и легенда десяти колец
Музыка из фильма «Шан-Чи и легенда десяти колец» (2021)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Шан-Чи и легенда десяти колец 2021 / США
8.8 Оцените
162 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 7.4
Музыка из фильма «Шан-Чи и легенда десяти колец» (2021)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Original Score)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Original Score) 25 композиций. Joel P West
Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: The Album
Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: The Album 18 композиций. Niki, Rich Brian, Warren Hue, DPR LIVE, DPR IAN, Peace, Swae Lee, Jhené Aiko, 21 Savage, Rich Brian, Zion.T, Gen Hoshino, Anderson.Paak, 林俊傑, Niki, Mark Tuan, Bibi, Rich Brian, Warren Hue, Guapdad 4000, AUDREY NUNA, Niki, Rich Brian, EARTHGANG, Adawa, Shayiting EL, Henry Lau, DJ Snake, Rick Ross, Rich Brian, Saweetie, Niki, keshi, 88rising, Simu Liu, Warren Hue, Seori
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Xu Shang-Chi Joel P West 2:56
2 Your Father Joel P West 3:13
3 The Bamboo Spring Joel P West 3:19
4 Your Mother Joel P West 2:05
5 Training Joel P West 1:55
6 Brother and Sister Joel P West 1:38
7 Three Days Joel P West 1:24
8 Don't Look Down Joel P West 4:09
9 Revenge Joel P West 1:35
10 My Son Is Home Joel P West 2:20
11 Zhe Zhi Joel P West 2:55
12 Together Soon Joel P West 1:15
13 Stay in the Pocket Joel P West 1:45
14 The Waterfall Joel P West 2:28
15 Ancestors Joel P West 4:13
16 Who You Are Joel P West 2:40
17 A Blood Debt Joel P West 6:16
18 Grief Joel P West 2:06
19 Is This What You Wanted? Joel P West 3:17
20 The Deep Joel P West 2:35
21 Inheritance Joel P West 4:30
22 I Won't Leave You Again Joel P West 4:14
23 The Light and the Dark Joel P West 1:46
24 Qingming Jie Joel P West 2:17
25 Family Joel P West 1:36
Доступен список песен из фильма «Шан-Чи и легенда десяти колец» (2021) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Шан-Чи и легенда десяти колец» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
