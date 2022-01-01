|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The ‘Nam
|Thomas Cappeau
|1:25
|2
|The Raid On the House
|Thomas Cappeau
|3:30
|3
|The Deal
|Thomas Cappeau
|3:21
|4
|Confronting the Red Ninja
|Thomas Cappeau
|2:43
|5
|Kinsky
|Thomas Cappeau
|1:09
|6
|The Pool
|Thomas Cappeau
|1:18
|7
|Way of the Commando Ninja
|Thomas Cappeau
|3:38
|8
|Master and Apprentice
|Thomas Cappeau
|2:46
|9
|John Versus the Red Ninja
|Thomas Cappeau
|7:04
|10
|The Feeling
|Thomas Cappeau
|1:19
|11
|Like a Family Again
|Thomas Cappeau
|1:24
|12
|Into the Wasteland
|Thomas Cappeau
|2:27
|13
|Jenny, 1998
|Thomas Cappeau
|1:08
|14
|Commando Ninja
|Volt Age
|3:54