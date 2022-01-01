|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Wind
|Lovett
|1:45
|2
|Demons of the Prairie
|Lovett
|2:56
|3
|Blood on the Table
|Lovett
|1:28
|4
|New Neighbors
|Lovett
|1:51
|5
|Bearer of Unhallowed Ground
|Lovett
|1:51
|6
|We Shall Be Monsters
|Lovett
|2:00
|7
|Spreading the Word of God
|Lovett
|2:52
|8
|Diary
|Lovett
|2:46
|9
|Prince of Pestilence
|Lovett
|2:30
|10
|Faith
|Lovett
|2:33
|11
|Bringer of Jealous Thoughts
|Lovett
|3:40
|12
|Something Is Out There
|Lovett
|0:56
|13
|Keeper of Graves
|Lovett
|2:46
|14
|Across the Prairie
|Lovett
|2:57
|15
|Damner of Souls
|Lovett
|1:36
|16
|There Is Nothing
|Lovett
|3:06
|17
|This Land
|Lovett
|3:13