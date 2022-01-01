Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Аммонит Аммонит
Киноафиша Фильмы Аммонит Музыка из фильма «Аммонит» (2019)
Ammonite Аммонит 2019 / Великобритания
6.2 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.5
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Аммонит» (2019)

Вся информация о фильме
Ammonite (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Ammonite (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 9 композиций. Dustin O'Halloran, Volker Bertelmann, Peter Gregson
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Fossils (From the "Ammonite" Soundtrack) Dustin O'Halloran, Volker Bertelmann / Dustin O'Halloran & Volker Bertelmann 5:40
2 Strong Enough Dustin O'Halloran, Volker Bertelmann / Dustin O'Halloran & Volker Bertelmann 1:45
3 Dig Dustin O'Halloran, Volker Bertelmann / Dustin O'Halloran & Volker Bertelmann 2:14
4 Leave Dustin O'Halloran, Volker Bertelmann / Dustin O'Halloran & Volker Bertelmann 2:32
5 Boat Dustin O'Halloran, Volker Bertelmann / Dustin O'Halloran & Volker Bertelmann 2:39
6 Post Dustin O'Halloran, Volker Bertelmann / Dustin O'Halloran & Volker Bertelmann 2:41
7 Beach Dustin O'Halloran, Volker Bertelmann / Dustin O'Halloran & Volker Bertelmann 1:43
8 End Dustin O'Halloran, Volker Bertelmann / Dustin O'Halloran & Volker Bertelmann 2:43
9 Aria Peter Gregson 2:00
Доступен список песен из фильма «Аммонит» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Аммонит» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Не в реанимации: вот что известно о состоянии 78-летней Инны Чуриковой
«Если повезет»: дочь Заворотнюк заговорила о заработках
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
Уход из Comedy Club аукнулся: Тимура Родригеза поймали на лжи
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
После прощания с «Современником»: будущее Орбакайте раскрыл чеченский сын
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
«Издевка над зрителем»: правда о постыдном провале Керема Бюрсина вышла наружу
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
Басков смолчать не смог: выходка Успенской не осталась незамеченной
Добилась не сама: вернувшуюся на лед Загитову поставили на место
Приложение киноафиши