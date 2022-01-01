1 Ode to Javed / Javed's Poem A. R. Rahman 0:40

2 It's a Sin Pet Shop Boys / Chris Lowe 4:57

3 The Sun Always Shines On T.V. a-ha / Pal Waaktaar 5:01

4 "The Boss of Us All" Blinded By The Light cast / Bruce Springsteen 0:11

5 Dancing In the Dark Bruce Springsteen 3:57

6 "You Should Be Listening to Our Music" Blinded By The Light cast / Not Applicable 0:22

7 "I Never Knew Music Could Be Like That" Blinded By The Light cast / Not Applicable 0:53

8 The River (Live at Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY, September 1979) Bruce Springsteen 5:09

9 "Number One Paki Film" Blinded By The Light cast / Not Applicable 1:03

10 Badlands Bruce Springsteen 4:01

11 Cover Me Bruce Springsteen 3:22

12 Thunder Road (Live at the Roxy Theatre, W. Hollywood, CA, October 1975) Bruce Springsteen 5:31

13 Get Out of My Way Fascist (Pigs) Amer Chadha-Patel 2:20

14 "Do It For Me" Blinded By The Light cast / Not Applicable 0:42

15 Prove It All Night Bruce Springsteen 3:57

16 Hungry Heart Bruce Springsteen 3:13

17 "You, Me... And Bruce" Blinded By The Light cast / Not Applicable 0:07

18 Because the Night Bruce Springsteen 3:22

19 Maar Chadapa Heera 5:03

20 The Promised Land ((Live Acoustic) [Live on The National Mall, Washington D.C. - November 11, 2014]) Bruce Springsteen 4:40

21 Blinded by the Light Bruce Springsteen 5:02

22 Born to Run Bruce Springsteen 4:28

23 I'll Stand by You Bruce Springsteen 4:35