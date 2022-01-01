Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Ослепленный светом Ослепленный светом
Blinded by the Light Ослепленный светом 2019 / Великобритания
6.9 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Музыка из фильма «Ослепленный светом» (2019)

Blinded by the Light (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Blinded by the Light (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 24 композиции. A. R. Rahman, Pet Shop Boys, a-ha, Blinded By The Light cast, Bruce Springsteen, Amer Chadha-Patel, Heera
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Ode to Javed / Javed's Poem A. R. Rahman 0:40
2 It's a Sin Pet Shop Boys / Chris Lowe 4:57
3 The Sun Always Shines On T.V. a-ha / Pal Waaktaar 5:01
4 "The Boss of Us All" Blinded By The Light cast / Bruce Springsteen 0:11
5 Dancing In the Dark Bruce Springsteen 3:57
6 "You Should Be Listening to Our Music" Blinded By The Light cast / Not Applicable 0:22
7 "I Never Knew Music Could Be Like That" Blinded By The Light cast / Not Applicable 0:53
8 The River (Live at Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY, September 1979) Bruce Springsteen 5:09
9 "Number One Paki Film" Blinded By The Light cast / Not Applicable 1:03
10 Badlands Bruce Springsteen 4:01
11 Cover Me Bruce Springsteen 3:22
12 Thunder Road (Live at the Roxy Theatre, W. Hollywood, CA, October 1975) Bruce Springsteen 5:31
13 Get Out of My Way Fascist (Pigs) Amer Chadha-Patel 2:20
14 "Do It For Me" Blinded By The Light cast / Not Applicable 0:42
15 Prove It All Night Bruce Springsteen 3:57
16 Hungry Heart Bruce Springsteen 3:13
17 "You, Me... And Bruce" Blinded By The Light cast / Not Applicable 0:07
18 Because the Night Bruce Springsteen 3:22
19 Maar Chadapa Heera 5:03
20 The Promised Land ((Live Acoustic) [Live on The National Mall, Washington D.C. - November 11, 2014]) Bruce Springsteen 4:40
21 Blinded by the Light Bruce Springsteen 5:02
22 Born to Run Bruce Springsteen 4:28
23 I'll Stand by You Bruce Springsteen 4:35
24 For You My Love (O Bandeya) A. R. Rahman 3:30
Доступен список песен из фильма «Ослепленный светом» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Ослепленный светом» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
