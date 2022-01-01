|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Ode to Javed / Javed's Poem
|A. R. Rahman
|0:40
|2
|It's a Sin
|Pet Shop Boys / Chris Lowe
|4:57
|3
|The Sun Always Shines On T.V.
|a-ha / Pal Waaktaar
|5:01
|4
|"The Boss of Us All"
|Blinded By The Light cast / Bruce Springsteen
|0:11
|5
|Dancing In the Dark
|Bruce Springsteen
|3:57
|6
|"You Should Be Listening to Our Music"
|Blinded By The Light cast / Not Applicable
|0:22
|7
|"I Never Knew Music Could Be Like That"
|Blinded By The Light cast / Not Applicable
|0:53
|8
|The River (Live at Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY, September 1979)
|Bruce Springsteen
|5:09
|9
|"Number One Paki Film"
|Blinded By The Light cast / Not Applicable
|1:03
|10
|Badlands
|Bruce Springsteen
|4:01
|11
|Cover Me
|Bruce Springsteen
|3:22
|12
|Thunder Road (Live at the Roxy Theatre, W. Hollywood, CA, October 1975)
|Bruce Springsteen
|5:31
|13
|Get Out of My Way Fascist (Pigs)
|Amer Chadha-Patel
|2:20
|14
|"Do It For Me"
|Blinded By The Light cast / Not Applicable
|0:42
|15
|Prove It All Night
|Bruce Springsteen
|3:57
|16
|Hungry Heart
|Bruce Springsteen
|3:13
|17
|"You, Me... And Bruce"
|Blinded By The Light cast / Not Applicable
|0:07
|18
|Because the Night
|Bruce Springsteen
|3:22
|19
|Maar Chadapa
|Heera
|5:03
|20
|The Promised Land ((Live Acoustic) [Live on The National Mall, Washington D.C. - November 11, 2014])
|Bruce Springsteen
|4:40
|21
|Blinded by the Light
|Bruce Springsteen
|5:02
|22
|Born to Run
|Bruce Springsteen
|4:28
|23
|I'll Stand by You
|Bruce Springsteen
|4:35
|24
|For You My Love (O Bandeya)
|A. R. Rahman
|3:30