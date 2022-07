1 Ronan James Everett 3:00

2 Strangers James Everett 2:40

3 Holes & Flags James Everett 0:55

4 I Want Him Off My Land James Everett 0:45

5 Cleaning James Everett 0:59

6 Before the Well James Everett 0:50

7 Cut Rope James Everett 1:55

8 Shovels James Everett 1:16

9 Berries James Everett 1:33

10 Paint James Everett 1:30

11 The Fairy Tree James Everett 1:56

12 You Keep Digging James Everett 2:35

13 Its What Keeps Him Going James Everett 2:12

14 Deserve to Live James Everett 1:51

15 This Is Niamhs James Everett 2:23

16 New Evidence James Everett 1:35

17 This Wasnt Niamhs James Everett 2:15

18 They Found Nothing James Everett 2:25

19 Come Home James Everett 1:47

20 Mud Hole James Everett 1:31

21 Cabin James Everett 2:06

22 She Was With Me James Everett 1:58

23 Photograph James Everett 7:30

24 Why Did You Wait James Everett 3:40

25 End Credits James Everett 3:57