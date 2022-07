1 I Was Just a Kid Gregory Tripi 1:52

2 You Can Beat It Ma Gregory Tripi 1:40

3 Pretty Cool, Huh? Gregory Tripi 0:52

4 Nobody's Here But You and Me Gregory Tripi 1:40

5 Mercedes Stakeout Gregory Tripi 1:13

6 Modern Babes In a Modern World Gregory Tripi 0:42

7 It's Five O'Clock Somewhere Gregory Tripi 0:57

8 You Don't Look So Well Gregory Tripi 2:04

9 Not Saying Shit Gregory Tripi 1:22

10 Hey Ma, Loser Gregory Tripi 1:21

11 Pow Gregory Tripi 0:45

12 Cool It With the Pics Gregory Tripi 1:02

13 Go Feed the Animals Gregory Tripi 1:01

14 You're Making Your Business My Business Gregory Tripi 0:52

15 This Is Your One Warning Gregory Tripi 1:37

16 All In Boxes Gregory Tripi / Matt Hutchinson 0:58

17 Sue Ann Flashback Gregory Tripi 0:35

18 Maybe I Should Cut It Off Gregory Tripi 2:46

19 You're Missing Out Gregory Tripi 2:10

20 That Much Diazepem Gregory Tripi 1:11

21 Those Big Doe Eyes Gregory Tripi 1:22

22 This Ought To Shut You Up Gregory Tripi 2:06

23 We Have History Gregory Tripi / Matt Hutchinson 1:39

24 Who's In the House? Gregory Tripi / Matt Hutchinson 1:13

25 Set the Picture Gregory Tripi 1:42

26 I Am Not My Mother Gregory Tripi 2:53