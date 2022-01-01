|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title
|Рольф Кент
|1:13
|2
|Studio Safari
|Рольф Кент
|3:13
|3
|Newcastle, England 1953
|Рольф Кент
|0:39
|4
|Desk Bell
|Рольф Кент
|1:17
|5
|The Split
|Рольф Кент
|2:17
|6
|The Tour Begins
|Рольф Кент
|1:26
|7
|The Hard Slog Around the UK
|Рольф Кент
|1:33
|8
|Train to London
|Рольф Кент
|1:20
|9
|From the Savoy to Miffin
|Рольф Кент
|1:31
|10
|Desk Girl
|Рольф Кент
|1:26
|11
|Dejected Abbott and Costello
|Рольф Кент
|2:04
|12
|The Lyceum
|Рольф Кент
|0:28
|13
|I’m Through with Him
|Рольф Кент
|2:09
|14
|Ollie Collapses
|Рольф Кент
|1:25
|15
|Sausages Don’t Pay for Themselves
|Рольф Кент
|0:43
|16
|I’m Retiring
|Рольф Кент
|1:43
|17
|Robin Hood Dream
|Рольф Кент
|1:30
|18
|Ollies Heart
|Рольф Кент
|2:15
|19
|Arriving in Ireland
|Рольф Кент
|1:03
|20
|The Last Show
|Рольф Кент
|3:22
|21
|Epilogue and End Titles
|Рольф Кент
|2:41