1 Last Christmas Wham! / George Michael 4:25

2 Too Funky (Single Edit) George Michael 3:46

3 Fantasy George Michael 5:02

4 Praying for Time (Remastered) George Michael 4:41

5 Faith (Remastered) George Michael 3:17

6 Waiting for That Day (Remastered) George Michael / Keith Richards 4:52

7 Heal the Pain (Remastered) George Michael 4:46

8 One More Try (Remastered) George Michael 5:50

9 Fastlove, Pt. 1 George Michael 5:29

10 Everything She Wants (Edit) Wham! / George Michael 5:29

11 Wake Me up Before You Go-Go Wham! / George Michael 3:53

12 Move On George Michael 4:48

13 Freedom! '90 (Remastered) George Michael 6:30