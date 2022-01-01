|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Last Christmas
|Wham! / George Michael
|4:25
|2
|Too Funky (Single Edit)
|George Michael
|3:46
|3
|Fantasy
|George Michael
|5:02
|4
|Praying for Time (Remastered)
|George Michael
|4:41
|5
|Faith (Remastered)
|George Michael
|3:17
|6
|Waiting for That Day (Remastered)
|George Michael / Keith Richards
|4:52
|7
|Heal the Pain (Remastered)
|George Michael
|4:46
|8
|One More Try (Remastered)
|George Michael
|5:50
|9
|Fastlove, Pt. 1
|George Michael
|5:29
|10
|Everything She Wants (Edit)
|Wham! / George Michael
|5:29
|11
|Wake Me up Before You Go-Go
|Wham! / George Michael
|3:53
|12
|Move On
|George Michael
|4:48
|13
|Freedom! '90 (Remastered)
|George Michael
|6:30
|14
|Praying for Time (Live)
|George Michael
|5:15