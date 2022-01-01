Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Рождество на двоих Рождество на двоих
Киноафиша Фильмы Рождество на двоих Музыка из фильма «Рождество на двоих» (2019)
Last Christmas Рождество на двоих 2019 / США
8.0 Оцените
76 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.5
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Рождество на двоих» (2019)

Вся информация о фильме
Last Christmas: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Last Christmas: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 14 композиций. Wham!, George Michael
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Last Christmas Wham! / George Michael 4:25
2 Too Funky (Single Edit) George Michael 3:46
3 Fantasy George Michael 5:02
4 Praying for Time (Remastered) George Michael 4:41
5 Faith (Remastered) George Michael 3:17
6 Waiting for That Day (Remastered) George Michael / Keith Richards 4:52
7 Heal the Pain (Remastered) George Michael 4:46
8 One More Try (Remastered) George Michael 5:50
9 Fastlove, Pt. 1 George Michael 5:29
10 Everything She Wants (Edit) Wham! / George Michael 5:29
11 Wake Me up Before You Go-Go Wham! / George Michael 3:53
12 Move On George Michael 4:48
13 Freedom! '90 (Remastered) George Michael 6:30
14 Praying for Time (Live) George Michael 5:15
Доступен список песен из фильма «Рождество на двоих» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Рождество на двоих» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
«Если повезет»: дочь Заворотнюк заговорила о заработках
Басков смолчать не смог: выходка Успенской не осталась незамеченной
Не в реанимации: вот что известно о состоянии 78-летней Инны Чуриковой
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
Добилась не сама: вернувшуюся на лед Загитову поставили на место
«Издевка над зрителем»: правда о постыдном провале Керема Бюрсина вышла наружу
Уход из Comedy Club аукнулся: Тимура Родригеза поймали на лжи
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Приложение киноафиши