|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Baby Bella
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:11
|2
|Mother Dog is Taken
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:26
|3
|Mother Cat
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:09
|4
|Meet Bella
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:00
|5
|Play Time
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:59
|6
|Squirrel!
|Майкл Дэнна
|0:22
|7
|Sneaking In
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:22
|8
|Bella at the VA
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:20
|9
|Practicing Go Home
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:07
|10
|Squirrel Chase
|Майкл Дэнна
|0:48
|11
|Impounded
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:06
|12
|To New Mexico
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:12
|13
|Good Dog Moon
|Майкл Дэнна
|0:38
|14
|Jump the Fence
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:06
|15
|Begin the Journey
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:48
|16
|Rabbit Chase
|Майкл Дэнна
|0:38
|17
|Foraging with Friends
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:07
|18
|Continue the Journey
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:24
|19
|Big Kitty
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:25
|20
|As Time Passed
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:39
|21
|Coyote Chase
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:10
|22
|Campers
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:12
|23
|Avalanche
|Майкл Дэнна
|0:54
|24
|Rescue
|Майкл Дэнна
|0:39
|25
|Bella Adopted
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:13
|26
|Bella Has to Leave
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:16
|27
|Axel
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:17
|28
|Chained
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:44
|29
|Bella is Freed
|Майкл Дэнна
|0:52
|30
|Coyote Attack
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:40
|31
|Reunion
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:35
|32
|Goodbye Big Kitty
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:33
|33
|Highway Crossing
|Майкл Дэнна
|0:55
|34
|Almost Home
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:15
|35
|Where's Lukas
|Майкл Дэнна
|0:55
|36
|End of the Journey
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:11