|1
|Here I Am (From the Dumplin' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
|Dolly Parton, Sia / Dolly Parton
|4:32
|2
|Holdin' on to You (From the Dumplin' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
|Dolly Parton, Elle King / Dolly Parton
|3:28
|3
|Girl in the Movies (From the Dumplin' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
|Dolly Parton / Linda Perry
|4:35
|4
|Red Shoes (From the Dumplin' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
|Dolly Parton / Linda Perry
|2:59
|5
|Why (From the Dumplin' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
|Dolly Parton, Mavis Staples / Dolly Parton
|2:29
|6
|Dumb Blonde (From the Dumplin' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
|Dolly Parton, Miranda Lambert / Curly Putman
|2:35
|7
|Here You Come Again (From the Dumplin' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
|Dolly Parton, Willa Amai / Cynthia Weil
|3:28
|8
|Who (From the Dumplin' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
|Dolly Parton / Linda Perry
|2:37
|9
|Push and Pull (From the Dumplin' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
|Dolly Parton / Linda Perry
|3:34
|10
|If We Don't (with Alison Krauss) [From the Dumplin' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack]
|Dolly Parton, Rhonda Vincent / Linda Perry
|2:29
|11
|Two Doors Down (From the Dumplin' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
|Dolly Parton, Macy Gray, Dorothy / Dolly Parton
|4:07
|12
|Jolene (New String Version) [From the Dumplin' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack]
|Dolly Parton
|3:21
|13
|Here You Come Again (Dumplin' Remix)
|Dolly Parton / Cynthia Weil
|1:58
|14
|Jolene (Dumplin' Remix)
|Dolly Parton
|3:24
|15
|9 to 5
|Dolly Parton
|2:42
|16
|Dumb Blonde
|Dolly Parton / Curly Putman
|2:30
|17
|Two Doors Down
|Dolly Parton
|3:05
|18
|Jolene
|Dolly Parton
|2:41
|19
|Here You Come Again
|Dolly Parton / Cynthia Weil
|2:53
|20
|Holdin' on to You
|Dolly Parton
|2:47
|21
|Just Because I'm a Woman
|Dolly Parton
|3:03
|22
|Better Get to Livin'
|Dolly Parton / Kent Wells
|3:36
|23
|High and Mighty (with the Christ Church Choir)
|Dolly Parton
|3:09