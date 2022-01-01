Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Пышка
Dumplin Пышка 2018 / США
6.2 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.5
Музыка из фильма «Пышка» (2018)

Dumplin' (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Dumplin' (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 23 композиции. Dolly Parton, Sia, Dolly Parton, Elle King, Dolly Parton, Dolly Parton, Mavis Staples, Dolly Parton, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Willa Amai, Dolly Parton, Rhonda Vincent, Dolly Parton, Macy Gray, Dorothy
Jolene (New String Version) [From the Dumplin' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack] - Single
Jolene (New String Version) [From the Dumplin' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack] - Single 1 композиция. Dolly Parton
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Here I Am (From the Dumplin' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Dolly Parton, Sia / Dolly Parton 4:32
2 Holdin' on to You (From the Dumplin' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Dolly Parton, Elle King / Dolly Parton 3:28
3 Girl in the Movies (From the Dumplin' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Dolly Parton / Linda Perry 4:35
4 Red Shoes (From the Dumplin' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Dolly Parton / Linda Perry 2:59
5 Why (From the Dumplin' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Dolly Parton, Mavis Staples / Dolly Parton 2:29
6 Dumb Blonde (From the Dumplin' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Dolly Parton, Miranda Lambert / Curly Putman 2:35
7 Here You Come Again (From the Dumplin' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Dolly Parton, Willa Amai / Cynthia Weil 3:28
8 Who (From the Dumplin' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Dolly Parton / Linda Perry 2:37
9 Push and Pull (From the Dumplin' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Dolly Parton / Linda Perry 3:34
10 If We Don't (with Alison Krauss) [From the Dumplin' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack] Dolly Parton, Rhonda Vincent / Linda Perry 2:29
11 Two Doors Down (From the Dumplin' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Dolly Parton, Macy Gray, Dorothy / Dolly Parton 4:07
12 Jolene (New String Version) [From the Dumplin' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack] Dolly Parton 3:21
13 Here You Come Again (Dumplin' Remix) Dolly Parton / Cynthia Weil 1:58
14 Jolene (Dumplin' Remix) Dolly Parton 3:24
15 9 to 5 Dolly Parton 2:42
16 Dumb Blonde Dolly Parton / Curly Putman 2:30
17 Two Doors Down Dolly Parton 3:05
18 Jolene Dolly Parton 2:41
19 Here You Come Again Dolly Parton / Cynthia Weil 2:53
20 Holdin' on to You Dolly Parton 2:47
21 Just Because I'm a Woman Dolly Parton 3:03
22 Better Get to Livin' Dolly Parton / Kent Wells 3:36
23 High and Mighty (with the Christ Church Choir) Dolly Parton 3:09
Доступен список песен из фильма «Пышка» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Пышка» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
