Суперпёс и Турбокот Суперпёс и Турбокот
Киноафиша Фильмы Суперпёс и Турбокот Музыка из мультфильма «Суперпёс и Турбокот» (2019)
StarDog and TurboCat Суперпёс и Турбокот 2019 / США
6.7 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5
Музыка из мультфильма «Суперпёс и Турбокот» (2019)

Вся информация о мультфильме
Stardog & Turbocat (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Stardog & Turbocat (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 43 композиции. Heather Fenoughty
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Buddy On The Launch Pad (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 2:48
2 I'm in... Space! (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 1:25
3 Chase The Car! (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:17
4 Peck at the Pound (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 1:10
5 TurboCat and The CatMobile Heather Fenoughty 2:05
6 Buddy's Rejected (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:27
7 Pack Lunch (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:30
8 Humans Can Be Good (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:31
9 Buddy Walks (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 1:10
10 Cassidy! (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:25
11 StarDog Runs Super Fast! (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 1:48
12 Megastore Mayhem; Meeting Alex (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 4:27
13 Anything Purple is High Class (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:40
14 Security Guard Chase (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:46
15 Cassidy's History Lesson (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:33
16 Todd's Robot Legs (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:19
17 If We All Work Together (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:31
18 Mission Improbable 1 (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 1:11
19 Mission Improbable 2 (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 2:14
20 DiscoCat (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:08
21 Heart to Heart (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 2:13
22 Stardog is Super Strong! (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 3:08
23 Peck Wakes Up (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:33
24 Waiting for David (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:37
25 It Really Was Rather... Super (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:40
26 Maybe Magic Is Real After All (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 1:41
27 Space Capsule Stolen! (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:36
28 Chasing The Capsule (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 1:52
29 Peck's Won (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 1:06
30 Victor and Todd are... Evil?! (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 3:01
31 Sinclair to the Rescue (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 2:06
32 You're Not Just a Dog, Buddy (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 1:52
33 SuperHeroes of Glenview (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 2:24
34 I'm a Tactical Operations Goldfish! (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 1:21
35 Let's Play Catch! (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:37
36 Todd and Guardian Heather Fenoughty 2:00
37 Cornered In The Junk Room (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:37
38 Our Heroes Doomed? (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:58
39 Little Dot of Light Heather Fenoughty 0:30
40 You Don't Have To Do this To Impress Me! (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 1:55
41 Oh Wow I Can Fly (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:28
42 These Animals Are Heroes; Reunited with David (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 2:06
43 Star Exhibit; ComicBook SuperHeroes (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 2:54
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Суперпёс и Турбокот» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Суперпёс и Турбокот» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
