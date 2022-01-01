|1
|Buddy On The Launch Pad (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|2:48
|2
|I'm in... Space! (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|1:25
|3
|Chase The Car! (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|0:17
|4
|Peck at the Pound (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|1:10
|5
|TurboCat and The CatMobile
|Heather Fenoughty
|2:05
|6
|Buddy's Rejected (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|0:27
|7
|Pack Lunch (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|0:30
|8
|Humans Can Be Good (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|0:31
|9
|Buddy Walks (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|1:10
|10
|Cassidy! (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|0:25
|11
|StarDog Runs Super Fast! (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|1:48
|12
|Megastore Mayhem; Meeting Alex (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|4:27
|13
|Anything Purple is High Class (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|0:40
|14
|Security Guard Chase (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|0:46
|15
|Cassidy's History Lesson (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|0:33
|16
|Todd's Robot Legs (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|0:19
|17
|If We All Work Together (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|0:31
|18
|Mission Improbable 1 (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|1:11
|19
|Mission Improbable 2 (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|2:14
|20
|DiscoCat (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|0:08
|21
|Heart to Heart (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|2:13
|22
|Stardog is Super Strong! (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|3:08
|23
|Peck Wakes Up (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|0:33
|24
|Waiting for David (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|0:37
|25
|It Really Was Rather... Super (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|0:40
|26
|Maybe Magic Is Real After All (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|1:41
|27
|Space Capsule Stolen! (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|0:36
|28
|Chasing The Capsule (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|1:52
|29
|Peck's Won (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|1:06
|30
|Victor and Todd are... Evil?! (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|3:01
|31
|Sinclair to the Rescue (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|2:06
|32
|You're Not Just a Dog, Buddy (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|1:52
|33
|SuperHeroes of Glenview (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|2:24
|34
|I'm a Tactical Operations Goldfish! (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|1:21
|35
|Let's Play Catch! (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|0:37
|36
|Todd and Guardian
|Heather Fenoughty
|2:00
|37
|Cornered In The Junk Room (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|0:37
|38
|Our Heroes Doomed? (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|0:58
|39
|Little Dot of Light
|Heather Fenoughty
|0:30
|40
|You Don't Have To Do this To Impress Me! (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|1:55
|41
|Oh Wow I Can Fly (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|0:28
|42
|These Animals Are Heroes; Reunited with David (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|2:06
|43
|Star Exhibit; ComicBook SuperHeroes (feat. Up North Session Orchestra)
|Heather Fenoughty
|2:54