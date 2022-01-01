1 Buddy On The Launch Pad (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 2:48

2 I'm in... Space! (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 1:25

3 Chase The Car! (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:17

4 Peck at the Pound (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 1:10

5 TurboCat and The CatMobile Heather Fenoughty 2:05

6 Buddy's Rejected (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:27

7 Pack Lunch (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:30

8 Humans Can Be Good (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:31

9 Buddy Walks (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 1:10

10 Cassidy! (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:25

11 StarDog Runs Super Fast! (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 1:48

12 Megastore Mayhem; Meeting Alex (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 4:27

13 Anything Purple is High Class (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:40

14 Security Guard Chase (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:46

15 Cassidy's History Lesson (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:33

16 Todd's Robot Legs (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:19

17 If We All Work Together (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:31

18 Mission Improbable 1 (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 1:11

19 Mission Improbable 2 (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 2:14

20 DiscoCat (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:08

21 Heart to Heart (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 2:13

22 Stardog is Super Strong! (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 3:08

23 Peck Wakes Up (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:33

24 Waiting for David (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:37

25 It Really Was Rather... Super (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:40

26 Maybe Magic Is Real After All (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 1:41

27 Space Capsule Stolen! (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:36

28 Chasing The Capsule (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 1:52

29 Peck's Won (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 1:06

30 Victor and Todd are... Evil?! (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 3:01

31 Sinclair to the Rescue (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 2:06

32 You're Not Just a Dog, Buddy (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 1:52

33 SuperHeroes of Glenview (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 2:24

34 I'm a Tactical Operations Goldfish! (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 1:21

35 Let's Play Catch! (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:37

36 Todd and Guardian Heather Fenoughty 2:00

37 Cornered In The Junk Room (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:37

38 Our Heroes Doomed? (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:58

39 Little Dot of Light Heather Fenoughty 0:30

40 You Don't Have To Do this To Impress Me! (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 1:55

41 Oh Wow I Can Fly (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 0:28

42 These Animals Are Heroes; Reunited with David (feat. Up North Session Orchestra) Heather Fenoughty 2:06