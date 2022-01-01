|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Party
|Dustin O'Halloran
|1:14
|2
|Presents
|Dustin O'Halloran
|1:44
|3
|Puzzle One
|Dustin O'Halloran
|3:05
|4
|Church Group
|Dustin O'Halloran
|0:41
|5
|Train in New York
|Dustin O'Halloran
|2:49
|6
|Good at This
|Dustin O'Halloran
|2:32
|7
|Puzzle Two
|Dustin O'Halloran
|2:03
|8
|Essay
|Dustin O'Halloran
|1:29
|9
|Kiss
|Dustin O'Halloran
|1:03
|10
|I Can't Stay
|Dustin O'Halloran
|1:07
|11
|Service of Light
|Dustin O'Halloran
|1:11
|12
|Easter
|Dustin O'Halloran
|2:26
|13
|Return to Robert
|Dustin O'Halloran
|1:09
|14
|Puzzle Competition
|Dustin O'Halloran
|2:39
|15
|Might Hurt
|Dustin O'Halloran
|1:54
|16
|Horizons
|Dustin O'Halloran, Ane Brun / Ane Brun
|3:38