Музыка из фильма «Пазл» (2018)
Puzzle Пазл 2018 / США
Музыка из фильма «Пазл» (2018)

Puzzle (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Puzzle (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Dustin O'Halloran, Dustin O'Halloran, Ane Brun
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Party Dustin O'Halloran 1:14
2 Presents Dustin O'Halloran 1:44
3 Puzzle One Dustin O'Halloran 3:05
4 Church Group Dustin O'Halloran 0:41
5 Train in New York Dustin O'Halloran 2:49
6 Good at This Dustin O'Halloran 2:32
7 Puzzle Two Dustin O'Halloran 2:03
8 Essay Dustin O'Halloran 1:29
9 Kiss Dustin O'Halloran 1:03
10 I Can't Stay Dustin O'Halloran 1:07
11 Service of Light Dustin O'Halloran 1:11
12 Easter Dustin O'Halloran 2:26
13 Return to Robert Dustin O'Halloran 1:09
14 Puzzle Competition Dustin O'Halloran 2:39
15 Might Hurt Dustin O'Halloran 1:54
16 Horizons Dustin O'Halloran, Ane Brun / Ane Brun 3:38
Доступен список песен из фильма «Пазл» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Пазл» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
