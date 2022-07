1 Moving to South Africa (feat. The Chœur préparatoire de La Maîtrise de Paris) [From "Mia and the White Lion"] Anne Sophie Versnaeyen / Armand Amar 1:09

2 The Legend of the White Lion (From "Mia and the White Lion") Armand Amar 1:41

3 A Miracle for Christmas (From "Mia and the White Lion") Armand Amar 1:47

4 Mia's Song (feat. Gunnar Ellwanger) [From "Mia and the White Lion"] Anne Sophie Versnaeyen / Armand Amar 3:58

5 The Legend of the White Lion II (From "Mia and the White Lion") Armand Amar 1:10

6 Playing With Charlie (feat. Laurent Courbier) [From "Mia and the White Lion"] Armand Amar 2:23

7 Discovering the Wild Life (feat. Insingizi) [From "Mia and the White Lion"] Armand Amar 2:29

8 Charlie Misses Mia (feat. Hugo Gonzalez-Pioli) [From "Mia and the White Lion"] Armand Amar 2:45

9 The Legend of the White Lion III (From "Mia and the White Lion") Armand Amar 3:17

10 Mia and Charlie (feat. Insingizi) [From "Mia and the White Lion"] Armand Amar 1:26

11 Searching for Charlie (From "Mia and the White Lion") Armand Amar 3:11

12 Mick Is Wounded (From "Mia and the White Lion") Armand Amar 2:17

13 We're Gonna Sell Charlie (From "Mia and the White Lion") Armand Amar 2:12

14 Lion's Slaughtering (feat. Insingizi) [From "Mia and the White Lion"] Armand Amar 4:15

15 Runaway I (From "Mia and the White Lion") Armand Amar 3:55

16 The Trap (From "Mia and the White Lion") Armand Amar 2:49

17 Runaway II (From "Mia and the White Lion") Armand Amar 1:18

18 Dirk the Poacher (From "Mia and the White Lion") Armand Amar 1:30

19 A Lion in the Mall (From "Mia and the White Lion") Hugo Gonzalez-Pioli / Armand Amar 1:37

20 Charlie's Freedom (feat. Isabel Sörling) [From "Mia and the White Lion"] Armand Amar 2:27

21 Hunted (From "Mia and the White Lion") Armand Amar 4:04

22 The Sanctuary (feat. Insingizi) [From "Mia and the White Lion"] Armand Amar 2:45