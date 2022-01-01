|1
|The Bitch Is Back (Introduction)
|Taron Egerton, Sebastian Rich / Elton John
|1:52
|2
|I Want Love
|Kit Connor, Gemma Jones, Брюс Даллас Ховард, Steven Mackintosh / Bernie Taupin
|2:13
|3
|Saturday Night's Alright (For Fighting)
|Taron Egerton, Kit Connor / Elton John
|3:10
|4
|Thank You for All Your Loving
|Taron Egerton / Caleb Quaye
|3:24
|5
|Border Song
|Taron Egerton / Elton John
|3:25
|6
|Rock and Roll Madonna (Interlude)
|Taron Egerton / Bernie Taupin
|2:42
|7
|Your Song
|Taron Egerton / Bernie Taupin
|4:01
|8
|Amoreena
|Taron Egerton / Elton John
|4:20
|9
|Crocodile Rock
|Taron Egerton / Elton John
|2:53
|10
|Tiny Dancer
|Taron Egerton / Elton John
|5:25
|11
|Take Me to the Pilot
|Taron Egerton / Bernie Taupin
|3:43
|12
|Hercules
|Taron Egerton / Elton John
|5:26
|13
|Don't Go Breaking My Heart (Interlude)
|Taron Egerton, Rachel Muldoon / Elton John
|1:34
|14
|Honky Cat
|Taron Egerton, Ричард Мэдден / Elton John
|2:34
|15
|Pinball Wizard (Interlude)
|Taron Egerton
|2:02
|16
|Rocket Man
|Taron Egerton / Elton John
|4:31
|17
|Bennie and the Jets (Interlude)
|Taron Egerton / Bernie Taupin
|2:28
|18
|Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me
|Taron Egerton, Celinde Schoenmaker / Bernie Taupin
|2:40
|19
|Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word
|Taron Egerton / Bernie Taupin
|2:15
|20
|Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
|Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell / Elton John
|4:05
|21
|I'm Still Standing
|Taron Egerton / Elton John
|3:58
|22
|(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again
|Elton John, Taron Egerton / Bernie Taupin
|4:11