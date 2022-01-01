1 The Bitch Is Back (Introduction) Taron Egerton, Sebastian Rich / Elton John 1:52

2 I Want Love Kit Connor, Gemma Jones, Брюс Даллас Ховард, Steven Mackintosh / Bernie Taupin 2:13

3 Saturday Night's Alright (For Fighting) Taron Egerton, Kit Connor / Elton John 3:10

4 Thank You for All Your Loving Taron Egerton / Caleb Quaye 3:24

5 Border Song Taron Egerton / Elton John 3:25

6 Rock and Roll Madonna (Interlude) Taron Egerton / Bernie Taupin 2:42

7 Your Song Taron Egerton / Bernie Taupin 4:01

8 Amoreena Taron Egerton / Elton John 4:20

9 Crocodile Rock Taron Egerton / Elton John 2:53

10 Tiny Dancer Taron Egerton / Elton John 5:25

11 Take Me to the Pilot Taron Egerton / Bernie Taupin 3:43

12 Hercules Taron Egerton / Elton John 5:26

13 Don't Go Breaking My Heart (Interlude) Taron Egerton, Rachel Muldoon / Elton John 1:34

14 Honky Cat Taron Egerton, Ричард Мэдден / Elton John 2:34

15 Pinball Wizard (Interlude) Taron Egerton 2:02

16 Rocket Man Taron Egerton / Elton John 4:31

17 Bennie and the Jets (Interlude) Taron Egerton / Bernie Taupin 2:28

18 Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me Taron Egerton, Celinde Schoenmaker / Bernie Taupin 2:40

19 Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word Taron Egerton / Bernie Taupin 2:15

20 Goodbye Yellow Brick Road Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell / Elton John 4:05

21 I'm Still Standing Taron Egerton / Elton John 3:58