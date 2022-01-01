Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Рокетмен Рокетмен
Киноафиша Фильмы Рокетмен Музыка из фильма «Рокетмен» (2019)
Rocketman Рокетмен 2019 / Великобритания
6.1 Оцените
28 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.3
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Рокетмен» (2019)

Вся информация о фильме
Rocketman (Music from the Motion Picture)
Rocketman (Music from the Motion Picture) 22 композиции. Taron Egerton, Sebastian Rich, Kit Connor, Gemma Jones, Брюс Даллас Ховард, Steven Mackintosh, Taron Egerton, Kit Connor, Taron Egerton, Taron Egerton, Rachel Muldoon, Taron Egerton, Ричард Мэдден, Taron Egerton, Celinde Schoenmaker, Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Elton John, Taron Egerton
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Bitch Is Back (Introduction) Taron Egerton, Sebastian Rich / Elton John 1:52
2 I Want Love Kit Connor, Gemma Jones, Брюс Даллас Ховард, Steven Mackintosh / Bernie Taupin 2:13
3 Saturday Night's Alright (For Fighting) Taron Egerton, Kit Connor / Elton John 3:10
4 Thank You for All Your Loving Taron Egerton / Caleb Quaye 3:24
5 Border Song Taron Egerton / Elton John 3:25
6 Rock and Roll Madonna (Interlude) Taron Egerton / Bernie Taupin 2:42
7 Your Song Taron Egerton / Bernie Taupin 4:01
8 Amoreena Taron Egerton / Elton John 4:20
9 Crocodile Rock Taron Egerton / Elton John 2:53
10 Tiny Dancer Taron Egerton / Elton John 5:25
11 Take Me to the Pilot Taron Egerton / Bernie Taupin 3:43
12 Hercules Taron Egerton / Elton John 5:26
13 Don't Go Breaking My Heart (Interlude) Taron Egerton, Rachel Muldoon / Elton John 1:34
14 Honky Cat Taron Egerton, Ричард Мэдден / Elton John 2:34
15 Pinball Wizard (Interlude) Taron Egerton 2:02
16 Rocket Man Taron Egerton / Elton John 4:31
17 Bennie and the Jets (Interlude) Taron Egerton / Bernie Taupin 2:28
18 Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me Taron Egerton, Celinde Schoenmaker / Bernie Taupin 2:40
19 Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word Taron Egerton / Bernie Taupin 2:15
20 Goodbye Yellow Brick Road Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell / Elton John 4:05
21 I'm Still Standing Taron Egerton / Elton John 3:58
22 (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again Elton John, Taron Egerton / Bernie Taupin 4:11
Доступен список песен из фильма «Рокетмен» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Рокетмен» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
Добилась не сама: вернувшуюся на лед Загитову поставили на место
Басков смолчать не смог: выходка Успенской не осталась незамеченной
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
«Издевка над зрителем»: правда о постыдном провале Керема Бюрсина вышла наружу
Не в реанимации: вот что известно о состоянии 78-летней Инны Чуриковой
«Если повезет»: дочь Заворотнюк заговорила о заработках
Приложение киноафиши