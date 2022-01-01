Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Бельканто Бельканто
Киноафиша Фильмы Бельканто Музыка из фильма «Бельканто» (2018)
Bel Canto Бельканто 2018 / США
5.9 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.4
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Бельканто» (2018)

Вся информация о фильме
Bel Canto (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [feat. Renée Fleming]
Bel Canto (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [feat. Renée Fleming] 23 композиции. Renée Fleming, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, Sir Georg Solti, David Majzlin, Renée Fleming, Lee Ritenour, Dave Grusin
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Rusalka, Op. 114, Act I: "O Silver Moon" Renée Fleming, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, Sir Georg Solti / Антонин Дворжак 6:40
2 Arrival David Majzlin 2:18
3 He’s Not Here David Majzlin 0:50
4 Hostages David Majzlin 1:26
5 The Jacket David Majzlin 2:02
6 Demands David Majzlin 1:13
7 Where Is Roxane? David Majzlin 2:06
8 For the People David Majzlin 2:14
9 Hostage Life (feat. Renée Fleming) David Majzlin 2:15
10 Love Theme David Majzlin 1:22
11 Teach Me David Majzlin 1:48
12 Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (Cantilena) Renée Fleming, Lee Ritenour, Dave Grusin / Эйтор Вила-Лобос 5:05
13 Carmen’s Fantasy (feat. Renée Fleming) David Majzlin 1:32
14 Sneaking David Majzlin 2:29
15 Lovers David Majzlin 3:21
16 The Garden (feat. Renée Fleming) David Majzlin 1:40
17 The Siege Pt. I David Majzlin 4:50
18 The Siege Pt. II David Majzlin 4:52
19 It's Time David Majzlin 0:55
20 Hostage Life (Instrumental) David Majzlin 2:14
21 Carmen's Fantasy (Instrumental) David Majzlin 2:24
22 The Garden (Instrumental) David Majzlin 1:39
23 Tension David Majzlin 1:24
Доступен список песен из фильма «Бельканто» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Бельканто» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
Басков смолчать не смог: выходка Успенской не осталась незамеченной
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
«Если повезет»: дочь Заворотнюк заговорила о заработках
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
Не в реанимации: вот что известно о состоянии 78-летней Инны Чуриковой
Добилась не сама: вернувшуюся на лед Загитову поставили на место
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
Приложение киноафиши