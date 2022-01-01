|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Rusalka, Op. 114, Act I: "O Silver Moon"
|Renée Fleming, Лондонский Симфонический Оркестр, Sir Georg Solti / Антонин Дворжак
|6:40
|2
|Arrival
|David Majzlin
|2:18
|3
|He’s Not Here
|David Majzlin
|0:50
|4
|Hostages
|David Majzlin
|1:26
|5
|The Jacket
|David Majzlin
|2:02
|6
|Demands
|David Majzlin
|1:13
|7
|Where Is Roxane?
|David Majzlin
|2:06
|8
|For the People
|David Majzlin
|2:14
|9
|Hostage Life (feat. Renée Fleming)
|David Majzlin
|2:15
|10
|Love Theme
|David Majzlin
|1:22
|11
|Teach Me
|David Majzlin
|1:48
|12
|Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (Cantilena)
|Renée Fleming, Lee Ritenour, Dave Grusin / Эйтор Вила-Лобос
|5:05
|13
|Carmen’s Fantasy (feat. Renée Fleming)
|David Majzlin
|1:32
|14
|Sneaking
|David Majzlin
|2:29
|15
|Lovers
|David Majzlin
|3:21
|16
|The Garden (feat. Renée Fleming)
|David Majzlin
|1:40
|17
|The Siege Pt. I
|David Majzlin
|4:50
|18
|The Siege Pt. II
|David Majzlin
|4:52
|19
|It's Time
|David Majzlin
|0:55
|20
|Hostage Life (Instrumental)
|David Majzlin
|2:14
|21
|Carmen's Fantasy (Instrumental)
|David Majzlin
|2:24
|22
|The Garden (Instrumental)
|David Majzlin
|1:39
|23
|Tension
|David Majzlin
|1:24