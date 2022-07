1 What Do You Know? Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow / Geoff Barrow 2:36

2 Ambulance Chase Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow / Geoff Barrow 2:58

3 Approaching the Shimmer Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow / Geoff Barrow 1:52

4 Disoriented Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow / Geoff Barrow 2:37

5 The Alligator Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow / Geoff Barrow 1:02

6 For Those That Follow Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow / Geoff Barrow 2:48

7 The Swimming Pool Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow / Geoff Barrow 2:57

8 The Watchtower Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow / Geoff Barrow 2:08

9 Sheppard Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow / Geoff Barrow 2:45

10 The Body Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow / Geoff Barrow 2:04

11 Plant People Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow / Geoff Barrow 2:45

12 Cells Divide Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow / Geoff Barrow 1:37

13 The Bear Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow / Geoff Barrow 4:53

14 The Beach Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow / Geoff Barrow 4:24

15 Were You Me? Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow / Geoff Barrow 3:03

16 Lighthouse Chamber Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow / Geoff Barrow 2:05

17 The Alien Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow / Geoff Barrow 12:04

18 Annihilation Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow / Geoff Barrow 5:22

19 The Beach (Alt Version) Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow / Geoff Barrow 2:52

20 Coma Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow / Geoff Barrow 2:27

21 Southern Reach Questioning Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow / Geoff Barrow 2:07

22 Shimmer Reveal Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow / Geoff Barrow 0:38

23 Abandoned Army Base Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow / Geoff Barrow 2:10

24 Camp Awakening Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow / Geoff Barrow 0:35

25 Two Theories Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow / Geoff Barrow 2:13

26 In All of Us Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow / Geoff Barrow 1:47

27 We Are Headed That Way Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow / Geoff Barrow 2:11

28 End Titles (Alt Version) Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow / Geoff Barrow 1:19