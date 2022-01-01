|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Corniche Kennedy (feat. Kamel Kadri)
|Béatrice Thiriet / Kamel Kadri
|3:08
|2
|A trois
|Béatrice Thiriet
|2:19
|3
|Prélude
|Béatrice Thiriet
|1:34
|4
|Une bouffée de cigarette
|Béatrice Thiriet
|1:46
|5
|Des ombres
|Béatrice Thiriet
|1:08
|6
|Continuum
|Béatrice Thiriet
|1:57
|7
|La brise d'un soir
|Béatrice Thiriet
|0:35
|8
|Un souffle sur la corniche
|Béatrice Thiriet
|2:06
|9
|Les plongeurs
|Béatrice Thiriet
|1:30
|10
|La sortie de Marco
|Béatrice Thiriet
|1:44
|11
|Sirène (feat. Kamel Kadri & Héol Dante)
|Béatrice Thiriet / Kamel Kadri
|1:09
|12
|Au large (feat. Kamel Kadri)
|Béatrice Thiriet / Kamel Kadri
|1:35
|13
|Les voltigeurs
|Béatrice Thiriet
|1:51
|14
|Vers le soleil
|Béatrice Thiriet
|3:39
|15
|Lettre à Belise (feat. Kamel Kadri & Fouad Bouchikhi)
|Béatrice Thiriet / Kamel Kadri
|3:33