Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Карниз Кеннеди Карниз Кеннеди
Киноафиша Фильмы Карниз Кеннеди Музыка из фильма «Карниз Кеннеди» (2016)
Corniche Kennedy Карниз Кеннеди 2016 / Франция
5.3 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.3
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Карниз Кеннеди» (2016)

Вся информация о фильме
Corniche Kennedy (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Corniche Kennedy (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Béatrice Thiriet
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Corniche Kennedy (feat. Kamel Kadri) Béatrice Thiriet / Kamel Kadri 3:08
2 A trois Béatrice Thiriet 2:19
3 Prélude Béatrice Thiriet 1:34
4 Une bouffée de cigarette Béatrice Thiriet 1:46
5 Des ombres Béatrice Thiriet 1:08
6 Continuum Béatrice Thiriet 1:57
7 La brise d'un soir Béatrice Thiriet 0:35
8 Un souffle sur la corniche Béatrice Thiriet 2:06
9 Les plongeurs Béatrice Thiriet 1:30
10 La sortie de Marco Béatrice Thiriet 1:44
11 Sirène (feat. Kamel Kadri & Héol Dante) Béatrice Thiriet / Kamel Kadri 1:09
12 Au large (feat. Kamel Kadri) Béatrice Thiriet / Kamel Kadri 1:35
13 Les voltigeurs Béatrice Thiriet 1:51
14 Vers le soleil Béatrice Thiriet 3:39
15 Lettre à Belise (feat. Kamel Kadri & Fouad Bouchikhi) Béatrice Thiriet / Kamel Kadri 3:33
Доступен список песен из фильма «Карниз Кеннеди» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Карниз Кеннеди» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
Басков смолчать не смог: выходка Успенской не осталась незамеченной
«Если повезет»: дочь Заворотнюк заговорила о заработках
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Не в реанимации: вот что известно о состоянии 78-летней Инны Чуриковой
Точный день назван: вот когда осужденный за смертельное ДТП Ефремов выйдет на свободу
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
Приложение киноафиши