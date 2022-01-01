|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Night Café
|Clint Mansell
|4:08
|2
|The Yellow House
|Clint Mansell
|4:45
|3
|At Eternity's Gate
|Clint Mansell
|3:40
|4
|Portrait of Armand Roulin
|Clint Mansell
|2:59
|5
|Marguerite Gachet at the Piano
|Clint Mansell
|2:30
|6
|Still Life with Glass of Absinthe & a Carafe
|Clint Mansell
|3:13
|7
|The Painter on His Way to Work on the Road to Tarascon
|Clint Mansell
|3:49
|8
|Five Sunflowers in a Vase
|Clint Mansell
|3:17
|9
|Wheatfield with Crows
|Clint Mansell
|2:50
|10
|Thatched Roofs in Chaponval
|Clint Mansell
|4:01
|11
|Blossoming Chestnut Trees
|Clint Mansell
|4:55
|12
|The Sower with Setting Sun
|Clint Mansell
|4:47
|13
|Starry Night over the Rhone
|Clint Mansell
|1:17
|14
|Starry Starry Night
|Lianne La Havas / Don McLean
|4:44