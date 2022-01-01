Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Loving Vincent Ван Гог. С любовью, Винсент 2017 / Великобритания / Польша
7.7 Оцените
46 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.8
Музыка из мультфильма «Ван Гог. С любовью, Винсент» (2017)

Loving Vincent (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Loving Vincent (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Clint Mansell, Lianne La Havas
The Sower with Setting Sun (From Loving Vincent Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Single
The Sower with Setting Sun (From Loving Vincent Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Single 1 композиция. Clint Mansell
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Night Café Clint Mansell 4:08
2 The Yellow House Clint Mansell 4:45
3 At Eternity's Gate Clint Mansell 3:40
4 Portrait of Armand Roulin Clint Mansell 2:59
5 Marguerite Gachet at the Piano Clint Mansell 2:30
6 Still Life with Glass of Absinthe & a Carafe Clint Mansell 3:13
7 The Painter on His Way to Work on the Road to Tarascon Clint Mansell 3:49
8 Five Sunflowers in a Vase Clint Mansell 3:17
9 Wheatfield with Crows Clint Mansell 2:50
10 Thatched Roofs in Chaponval Clint Mansell 4:01
11 Blossoming Chestnut Trees Clint Mansell 4:55
12 The Sower with Setting Sun Clint Mansell 4:47
13 Starry Night over the Rhone Clint Mansell 1:17
14 Starry Starry Night Lianne La Havas / Don McLean 4:44
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Ван Гог. С любовью, Винсент» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Ван Гог. С любовью, Винсент» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
