|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Opening Credits
|Bird Peterson
|1:24
|2
|They're Coming To Get You Barbara
|Bird Peterson
|4:08
|3
|Inside the House
|Bird Peterson
|3:44
|4
|Two of Them
|Bird Peterson
|2:37
|5
|Burning the Body
|Bird Peterson
|5:32
|6
|Things Get Worse
|Bird Peterson
|8:32
|7
|The Others
|Bird Peterson
|7:22
|8
|From Worse To Worser
|Bird Peterson
|17:38
|9
|Fire
|Bird Peterson
|6:40
|10
|The Feeding
|Bird Peterson
|6:24
|11
|Fear Takes Over
|Bird Peterson
|3:52
|12
|The Cellar
|Bird Peterson
|4:12
|13
|The Next Day
|Bird Peterson
|3:19