Ночь живых мертвецов Ночь живых мертвецов
Музыка из фильма «Ночь живых мертвецов» (1968)
Night of the Living Dead Ночь живых мертвецов 1968 / США
7.2 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.8
Музыка из фильма «Ночь живых мертвецов» (1968)

Night of the Living Dead (New Motion Picture Score)
Night of the Living Dead (New Motion Picture Score) 13 композиций. Bird Peterson
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Opening Credits Bird Peterson 1:24
2 They're Coming To Get You Barbara Bird Peterson 4:08
3 Inside the House Bird Peterson 3:44
4 Two of Them Bird Peterson 2:37
5 Burning the Body Bird Peterson 5:32
6 Things Get Worse Bird Peterson 8:32
7 The Others Bird Peterson 7:22
8 From Worse To Worser Bird Peterson 17:38
9 Fire Bird Peterson 6:40
10 The Feeding Bird Peterson 6:24
11 Fear Takes Over Bird Peterson 3:52
12 The Cellar Bird Peterson 4:12
13 The Next Day Bird Peterson 3:19
Доступен список песен из фильма «Ночь живых мертвецов» (1968) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Ночь живых мертвецов» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
