Эверест
Киноафиша Фильмы Эверест Музыка из мультфильма «Эверест» (2019)
Everest / Abominable Эверест 2019 / США
111 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7
Музыка из мультфильма «Эверест» (2019)

Abominable (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Abominable (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 24 композиции. Bebe Rexha, Coldplay, Phil Beaudreau, Danger Twins, Rupert Gregson-Williams
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Beautiful Life (From the Motion Picture Abominable) Bebe Rexha 3:23
2 Fix You Coldplay 4:57
3 Dreams Phil Beaudreau / Andrew Bissell 3:33
4 Girl's Gotta Danger Twins / Amy Stroup 3:04
5 Everest Escapes Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:03
6 Yi Has a Dream Rupert Gregson-Williams 1:29
7 Play to the Rooftops Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:58
8 Soda Crate Rupert Gregson-Williams 1:48
9 Everest Hums a Blueberry or Two Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:01
10 Meet Peng and Jin Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:42
11 Bandages and Blankets Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:12
12 Yi and Everest Duet Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:06
13 Burnish Rupert Gregson-Williams 1:51
14 Leaving the City Rupert Gregson-Williams 1:33
15 Burnish Takes Charge Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:25
16 Dandelion Chase Rupert Gregson-Williams 1:36
17 Postcard Journey Rupert Gregson-Williams 1:59
18 The Leshan Buddha Rupert Gregson-Williams 3:47
19 He's Just a Kid Rupert Gregson-Williams 1:25
20 Burnish Does Some Tracking Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:36
21 Starry Night Becomes a Wipe Out Rupert Gregson-Williams 3:23
22 I Really Liked Your Dad Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:14
23 Humming Up a Storm Rupert Gregson-Williams 4:10
24 Everest Rupert Gregson-Williams 2:42
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Эверест» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Эверест» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
