|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Beautiful Life (From the Motion Picture Abominable)
|Bebe Rexha
|3:23
|2
|Fix You
|Coldplay
|4:57
|3
|Dreams
|Phil Beaudreau / Andrew Bissell
|3:33
|4
|Girl's Gotta
|Danger Twins / Amy Stroup
|3:04
|5
|Everest Escapes
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:03
|6
|Yi Has a Dream
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:29
|7
|Play to the Rooftops
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:58
|8
|Soda Crate
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:48
|9
|Everest Hums a Blueberry or Two
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:01
|10
|Meet Peng and Jin
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:42
|11
|Bandages and Blankets
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:12
|12
|Yi and Everest Duet
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:06
|13
|Burnish
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:51
|14
|Leaving the City
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:33
|15
|Burnish Takes Charge
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:25
|16
|Dandelion Chase
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:36
|17
|Postcard Journey
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:59
|18
|The Leshan Buddha
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|3:47
|19
|He's Just a Kid
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|1:25
|20
|Burnish Does Some Tracking
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:36
|21
|Starry Night Becomes a Wipe Out
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|3:23
|22
|I Really Liked Your Dad
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:14
|23
|Humming Up a Storm
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|4:10
|24
|Everest
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|2:42