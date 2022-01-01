|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Night Drive
|Ari Lennox / J. BROOKS
|2:31
|2
|Let's Go
|Khalid
|3:28
|3
|In Your Eyes (feat. Charlotte Day Wilson)
|BADBADNOTGOOD / Alex Sowinski
|4:08
|4
|Howling
|RY X / Ry Cuming
|5:11
|5
|Ocean Eyes
|Billie Eilish / FINNEAS
|3:23
|6
|Parking Lot
|Anderson.Paak
|3:57
|7
|Stay
|Zedd, Alessia Cara
|3:33
|8
|Escape (Acoustic)
|Kehlani
|3:19
|9
|Girl (feat. KAYTRANADA)
|The Internet / Christian Jones
|3:58
|10
|How Did We
|Skylar Stecker
|3:44
|11
|Let My Baby Stay
|Amandla Stenberg / Mac DeMarco
|2:25