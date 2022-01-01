|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|One Candle
|J. Ralph, Sia / Sia
|4:03
|2
|Manta Ray
|J. Ralph, Antony / Antony
|5:18
|3
|One Million Miles Away (From the Illusionary Movements of Geraldine & Nazu)
|J. Ralph
|3:56
|4
|The Whole World Is Singing
|J. Ralph
|1:16
|5
|The Hump
|J. Ralph
|1:56
|6
|Our Own Road
|J. Ralph
|1:57
|7
|The Permian
|J. Ralph
|2:32
|8
|Underwater Color
|J. Ralph
|1:51
|9
|The Hand of Man
|J. Ralph
|0:55
|10
|37 Pictures on a 36 Roll
|J. Ralph
|1:56
|11
|Move the Needle
|J. Ralph
|1:01
|12
|Burning Through the Fossil
|J. Ralph
|2:37
|13
|Endangered Amphibians
|J. Ralph
|2:19
|14
|Better Stewards
|J. Ralph
|2:37
|15
|Almost All Life
|J. Ralph
|2:10
|16
|Racing Extinction
|J. Ralph
|5:16
|17
|Grasshopper Sparrow
|J. Ralph
|1:41
|18
|The Movies
|J. Ralph
|2:33
|19
|Rings of Endangered Species
|J. Ralph
|1:29
|20
|One Note Grand Piano
|J. Ralph
|4:23
|21
|The Mesozoic
|J. Ralph
|2:39
|22
|Possibilities
|J. Ralph
|1:02
|23
|Racing Extinction (Reprise)
|J. Ralph
|3:41