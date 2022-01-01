|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Prologue
|Michael Abels
|0:20
|2
|Sikiliza Kwa Wahenga (Main Title)
|Michael Abels
|1:20
|3
|Chris & Rose (Love Theme)
|Michael Abels
|2:05
|4
|The Deer
|Michael Abels
|1:01
|5
|The House
|Michael Abels
|1:21
|6
|Meet the Help
|Michael Abels
|0:46
|7
|The House Reprise
|Michael Abels
|0:31
|8
|Ice Tea
|Michael Abels
|0:52
|9
|Jeremy Enough
|Michael Abels
|0:24
|10
|Georgina's Silhouette
|Michael Abels
|0:13
|11
|Walter's Run
|Michael Abels
|0:16
|12
|Georgina at the Window
|Michael Abels
|0:40
|13
|Hypnosis
|Michael Abels
|4:17
|14
|Investigations
|Michael Abels
|2:49
|15
|Garden Party
|Michael Abels
|2:02
|16
|Andre Reveal
|Timothy Williams
|1:09
|17
|Fist Shake
|Timothy Williams
|0:40
|18
|Blind Art Dealer
|Timothy Williams
|1:17
|19
|Georgina Weeps
|Michael Abels
|1:35
|20
|Get Out
|Michael Abels
|0:43
|21
|The Auction
|Michael Abels
|2:55
|22
|Ukulele Walk
|Timothy Williams
|0:42
|23
|Photographs
|Timothy Williams
|2:06
|24
|Finding the Keys
|Timothy Williams
|2:27
|25
|The Sunken Place
|Timothy Williams
|1:13
|26
|Rod's Bing Search
|Michael Abels
|1:52
|27
|Educational Video
|Michael Abels
|2:05
|28
|Behold the Coagula
|Michael Abels
|0:42
|29
|Rod Calls Rose
|Michael Abels
|2:42
|30
|Mental Prep
|Michael Abels
|3:53
|31
|Teacup TV
|Michael Abels
|0:18
|32
|Surgery Prep
|Timothy Williams
|1:23
|33
|Chris Escapes
|Timothy Williams
|1:05
|34
|Race for the Teacup
|Timothy Williams
|1:54
|35
|Jeremy Attacks
|Timothy Williams
|1:10
|36
|Georgina Hit
|Timothy Williams
|0:48
|37
|Georgina Attacks
|Timothy Williams
|0:17
|38
|After the Accident
|Timothy Williams
|0:21
|39
|Get Him Grandpa
|Timothy Williams
|1:17
|40
|Walter Shoots
|Timothy Williams
|0:09
|41
|Rose Returns
|Michael Abels
|1:10
|42
|Situation Handled
|Michael Abels
|1:25
|43
|End Titles (Montage)
|Michael Abels
|4:20