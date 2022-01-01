Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Прочь» (2017)
Get Out Прочь 2017 / США
7.3 Оцените
53 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 7.7
Музыка из фильма «Прочь» (2017)

Get Out (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Get Out (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 43 композиции. Michael Abels, Timothy Williams
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Prologue Michael Abels 0:20
2 Sikiliza Kwa Wahenga (Main Title) Michael Abels 1:20
3 Chris & Rose (Love Theme) Michael Abels 2:05
4 The Deer Michael Abels 1:01
5 The House Michael Abels 1:21
6 Meet the Help Michael Abels 0:46
7 The House Reprise Michael Abels 0:31
8 Ice Tea Michael Abels 0:52
9 Jeremy Enough Michael Abels 0:24
10 Georgina's Silhouette Michael Abels 0:13
11 Walter's Run Michael Abels 0:16
12 Georgina at the Window Michael Abels 0:40
13 Hypnosis Michael Abels 4:17
14 Investigations Michael Abels 2:49
15 Garden Party Michael Abels 2:02
16 Andre Reveal Timothy Williams 1:09
17 Fist Shake Timothy Williams 0:40
18 Blind Art Dealer Timothy Williams 1:17
19 Georgina Weeps Michael Abels 1:35
20 Get Out Michael Abels 0:43
21 The Auction Michael Abels 2:55
22 Ukulele Walk Timothy Williams 0:42
23 Photographs Timothy Williams 2:06
24 Finding the Keys Timothy Williams 2:27
25 The Sunken Place Timothy Williams 1:13
26 Rod's Bing Search Michael Abels 1:52
27 Educational Video Michael Abels 2:05
28 Behold the Coagula Michael Abels 0:42
29 Rod Calls Rose Michael Abels 2:42
30 Mental Prep Michael Abels 3:53
31 Teacup TV Michael Abels 0:18
32 Surgery Prep Timothy Williams 1:23
33 Chris Escapes Timothy Williams 1:05
34 Race for the Teacup Timothy Williams 1:54
35 Jeremy Attacks Timothy Williams 1:10
36 Georgina Hit Timothy Williams 0:48
37 Georgina Attacks Timothy Williams 0:17
38 After the Accident Timothy Williams 0:21
39 Get Him Grandpa Timothy Williams 1:17
40 Walter Shoots Timothy Williams 0:09
41 Rose Returns Michael Abels 1:10
42 Situation Handled Michael Abels 1:25
43 End Titles (Montage) Michael Abels 4:20
Доступен список песен из фильма «Прочь» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Прочь» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
