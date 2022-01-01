Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
К востоку от рая К востоку от рая
Киноафиша Фильмы К востоку от рая Музыка из фильма «К востоку от рая» (1955)
East of Eden К востоку от рая 1955 / США
7.9 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.8
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «К востоку от рая» (1955)

Вся информация о фильме
East of Eden (Original Soundtrack Recording)
East of Eden (Original Soundtrack Recording) 33 композиции. Lee Holdridge
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 East of Eden-Main Title Lee Holdridge 1:59
2 The Father Lee Holdridge 1:17
3 The Mother Lee Holdridge 2:38
4 The Sons Lee Holdridge 2:15
5 The Serpent Lee Holdridge 2:08
6 Home Lee Holdridge 2:11
7 Love Lee Holdridge 1:08
8 Enigma Lee Holdridge 3:27
9 Ill Wind in Eden Lee Holdridge 2:18
10 Conflict and Resolution Lee Holdridge 4:25
11 The Land of Nod Lee Holdridge 4:23
12 The Well Lee Holdridge 4:50
13 Crisis Lee Holdridge 5:02
14 The Naming Lee Holdridge 3:00
15 Main Theme Lee Holdridge 3:00
16 Secret of Monterey Lee Holdridge 3:51
17 Abra's Theme Lee Holdridge 1:45
18 Death of Adam Lee Holdridge 3:34
19 Main Title [Episode 3] Lee Holdridge 1:32
20 A New Wife Lee Holdridge 0:40
21 The Deer / Kathy Bites Sam Lee Holdridge 2:40
22 Kathy Is Going to Have a Bab Lee Holdridge 1:33
23 Talk of Eden Lee Holdridge 1:08
24 Building a Rock Fence / Charles Finds Kathy Lee Holdridge 3:19
25 Adam and Charles Embrace Lee Holdridge 2:51
26 I'll Go Find Her! Lee Holdridge 0:37
27 Don't You Just Wish! Lee Holdridge 2:17
28 Cyrus Tells Adam / Swearing Adam In / House Building Montage Lee Holdridge 3:29
29 It's a Boy Lee Holdridge 1:02
30 Beating the Whores / Get the Hoboes Lee Holdridge 1:11
31 Graveyard Beating Lee Holdridge 1:54
32 No More About San Francisco! Lee Holdridge 1:18
33 East of Eden-End Credits Lee Holdridge 1:03
Доступен список песен из фильма «К востоку от рая» (1955) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «К востоку от рая» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
Дело не в деньгах: вот почему принц Гарри готов выставить свою жизнь напоказ
Конфликты с «Ленкомом» аукнулись: состояние вдовы Караченцова вызвало оторопь
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Точный день назван: вот когда осужденный за смертельное ДТП Ефремов выйдет на свободу
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
Такого не ожидал никто: правда о конфликте Рудковской с известным журналистом вышла наружу
Приложение киноафиши