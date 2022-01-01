|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|East of Eden-Main Title
|Lee Holdridge
|1:59
|2
|The Father
|Lee Holdridge
|1:17
|3
|The Mother
|Lee Holdridge
|2:38
|4
|The Sons
|Lee Holdridge
|2:15
|5
|The Serpent
|Lee Holdridge
|2:08
|6
|Home
|Lee Holdridge
|2:11
|7
|Love
|Lee Holdridge
|1:08
|8
|Enigma
|Lee Holdridge
|3:27
|9
|Ill Wind in Eden
|Lee Holdridge
|2:18
|10
|Conflict and Resolution
|Lee Holdridge
|4:25
|11
|The Land of Nod
|Lee Holdridge
|4:23
|12
|The Well
|Lee Holdridge
|4:50
|13
|Crisis
|Lee Holdridge
|5:02
|14
|The Naming
|Lee Holdridge
|3:00
|15
|Main Theme
|Lee Holdridge
|3:00
|16
|Secret of Monterey
|Lee Holdridge
|3:51
|17
|Abra's Theme
|Lee Holdridge
|1:45
|18
|Death of Adam
|Lee Holdridge
|3:34
|19
|Main Title [Episode 3]
|Lee Holdridge
|1:32
|20
|A New Wife
|Lee Holdridge
|0:40
|21
|The Deer / Kathy Bites Sam
|Lee Holdridge
|2:40
|22
|Kathy Is Going to Have a Bab
|Lee Holdridge
|1:33
|23
|Talk of Eden
|Lee Holdridge
|1:08
|24
|Building a Rock Fence / Charles Finds Kathy
|Lee Holdridge
|3:19
|25
|Adam and Charles Embrace
|Lee Holdridge
|2:51
|26
|I'll Go Find Her!
|Lee Holdridge
|0:37
|27
|Don't You Just Wish!
|Lee Holdridge
|2:17
|28
|Cyrus Tells Adam / Swearing Adam In / House Building Montage
|Lee Holdridge
|3:29
|29
|It's a Boy
|Lee Holdridge
|1:02
|30
|Beating the Whores / Get the Hoboes
|Lee Holdridge
|1:11
|31
|Graveyard Beating
|Lee Holdridge
|1:54
|32
|No More About San Francisco!
|Lee Holdridge
|1:18
|33
|East of Eden-End Credits
|Lee Holdridge
|1:03