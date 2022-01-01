Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Собачья жизнь Собачья жизнь
A Dog's Purpose Собачья жизнь 2017 / США
8.2 Оцените
101 голос Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Музыка из фильма «Собачья жизнь» (2017)

A Dog's Purpose (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
A Dog's Purpose (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. Rachel Portman
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Bailey Rachel Portman 2:17
2 Bailey Escapes Rachel Portman 0:52
3 Hot Pickup Truck Rachel Portman 1:03
4 Ethan Plays Ball with Bailey Rachel Portman 2:00
5 Bailey Shut in Garage Rachel Portman 2:02
6 Bailey Swallows Coin Rachel Portman 2:21
7 Swimming with Hannah and Ethan Rachel Portman 0:49
8 Fire Rachel Portman 2:48
9 Ethan Breaks Up with Hannah Rachel Portman 1:56
10 Ethan Leaves For College Rachel Portman 3:07
11 Bailey: I Knew I Was Here to Love Ethan Rachel Portman 2:07
12 Ellie Rachel Portman 1:29
13 The Dam Rachel Portman 3:37
14 Ellie: You're a Good Dog Rachel Portman 1:04
15 Tino Rachel Portman 2:15
16 Tino: One of My Best Lives Rachel Portman 1:13
17 Buddy Chained Outside Rachel Portman 2:14
18 Buddy Finds His Way Back to Ethan Rachel Portman 3:57
19 Hannah Returns Rachel Portman 1:43
20 Ethan Apologizes Rachel Portman 2:06
21 Buddy Is Bailey Rachel Portman 3:58
22 A Dog's Purpose Rachel Portman 1:53
Доступен список песен из фильма «Собачья жизнь» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Собачья жизнь» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
