|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Bailey
|Rachel Portman
|2:17
|2
|Bailey Escapes
|Rachel Portman
|0:52
|3
|Hot Pickup Truck
|Rachel Portman
|1:03
|4
|Ethan Plays Ball with Bailey
|Rachel Portman
|2:00
|5
|Bailey Shut in Garage
|Rachel Portman
|2:02
|6
|Bailey Swallows Coin
|Rachel Portman
|2:21
|7
|Swimming with Hannah and Ethan
|Rachel Portman
|0:49
|8
|Fire
|Rachel Portman
|2:48
|9
|Ethan Breaks Up with Hannah
|Rachel Portman
|1:56
|10
|Ethan Leaves For College
|Rachel Portman
|3:07
|11
|Bailey: I Knew I Was Here to Love Ethan
|Rachel Portman
|2:07
|12
|Ellie
|Rachel Portman
|1:29
|13
|The Dam
|Rachel Portman
|3:37
|14
|Ellie: You're a Good Dog
|Rachel Portman
|1:04
|15
|Tino
|Rachel Portman
|2:15
|16
|Tino: One of My Best Lives
|Rachel Portman
|1:13
|17
|Buddy Chained Outside
|Rachel Portman
|2:14
|18
|Buddy Finds His Way Back to Ethan
|Rachel Portman
|3:57
|19
|Hannah Returns
|Rachel Portman
|1:43
|20
|Ethan Apologizes
|Rachel Portman
|2:06
|21
|Buddy Is Bailey
|Rachel Portman
|3:58
|22
|A Dog's Purpose
|Rachel Portman
|1:53