Телохранитель киллера Телохранитель киллера
Музыка из фильма «Телохранитель киллера» (2017)
The Hitman's Bodyguard Телохранитель киллера 2017 / США
146 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Музыка из фильма «Телохранитель киллера» (2017)

The Hitman's Bodyguard (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Hitman's Bodyguard (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Сэмюэл Л. Джексон, Лайонел Ричи, Atli Örvarsson, Junior Wells' Chicago Blues Band, Foreigner, Dmitri Golovko, Spiderbait, Chuck Berry, King Harvest
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Nobody Gets Out Alive (From "the Hitman's Bodyguard") Сэмюэл Л. Джексон 3:32
2 Hello Лайонел Ричи 4:07
3 Hitman's Bodyguard Atli Örvarsson 3:25
4 Ships On the Ocean Junior Wells' Chicago Blues Band / Amos Blakemore 4:07
5 Smells Like Ass Back Here Atli Örvarsson 2:29
6 Jag Didn't Smell Like Ass Atli Örvarsson 2:59
7 I Want to Know What Love Is Foreigner / Mick Jones 5:05
8 Amsterdam Chase Dmitri Golovko 3:26
9 Black Betty Spiderbait / Mike Cleveland 4:15
10 Little Queenie Chuck Berry 2:41
11 One of the Good Guys? Atli Örvarsson 1:47
12 Kincaid's Gospel Atli Örvarsson 2:21
13 Dukovich Atli Örvarsson 4:09
14 Broken Wing Atli Örvarsson 2:32
15 Dancing In the Moonlight King Harvest / Sherman Kelly 2:58
Доступен список песен из фильма «Телохранитель киллера» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Телохранитель киллера» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
