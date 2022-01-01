|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Nobody Gets Out Alive (From "the Hitman's Bodyguard")
|Сэмюэл Л. Джексон
|3:32
|2
|Hello
|Лайонел Ричи
|4:07
|3
|Hitman's Bodyguard
|Atli Örvarsson
|3:25
|4
|Ships On the Ocean
|Junior Wells' Chicago Blues Band / Amos Blakemore
|4:07
|5
|Smells Like Ass Back Here
|Atli Örvarsson
|2:29
|6
|Jag Didn't Smell Like Ass
|Atli Örvarsson
|2:59
|7
|I Want to Know What Love Is
|Foreigner / Mick Jones
|5:05
|8
|Amsterdam Chase
|Dmitri Golovko
|3:26
|9
|Black Betty
|Spiderbait / Mike Cleveland
|4:15
|10
|Little Queenie
|Chuck Berry
|2:41
|11
|One of the Good Guys?
|Atli Örvarsson
|1:47
|12
|Kincaid's Gospel
|Atli Örvarsson
|2:21
|13
|Dukovich
|Atli Örvarsson
|4:09
|14
|Broken Wing
|Atli Örvarsson
|2:32
|15
|Dancing In the Moonlight
|King Harvest / Sherman Kelly
|2:58