|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Crimewave
|John Duprez
|2:53
|2
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
|John Duprez
|2:42
|3
|Crime Fighters
|John Duprez
|2:26
|4
|Possess the Right Thinking
|John Duprez
|2:14
|5
|Subway Attack
|John Duprez
|2:08
|6
|Splinter's Tale I
|John Duprez
|2:33
|7
|Hidden Turtles
|John Duprez
|1:35
|8
|Shredder's Big Entrance
|John Duprez
|3:22
|9
|Raphael in Trouble
|John Duprez
|2:29
|10
|Huge Fight
|John Duprez
|2:49
|11
|Tatsu Attack
|John Duprez
|2:04
|12
|Trouble
|John Duprez
|2:12
|13
|Their Greatest Fear
|John Duprez
|2:35
|14
|Message from Splinter
|John Duprez
|2:50
|15
|Time to Go Back
|John Duprez
|3:04
|16
|Splinter's Tale II
|John Duprez
|4:33
|17
|Battles With the Foot
|John Duprez
|2:33
|18
|Sewer Surfin'
|John Duprez
|0:49
|19
|Street Fight
|John Duprez
|2:02
|20
|Shredder's Last Stand
|John Duprez
|3:27
|21
|The Fall of Shredder
|John Duprez
|2:17
|22
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Alt Mix)
|John Duprez
|2:41
|23
|Splinter's Tale I (Alt Mix)
|John Duprez
|1:58
|24
|Splinter's Tale II (Alt Mix)
|John Duprez
|3:16