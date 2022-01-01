Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Черепашки-ниндзя 1990 / США / Гонконг
Рейтинг IMDb: 6.7
Музыка из фильма «Черепашки-ниндзя» (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Original 1990 Motion Picture Soundtrack
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Original 1990 Motion Picture Soundtrack 24 композиции. John Duprez
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Crimewave John Duprez 2:53
2 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles John Duprez 2:42
3 Crime Fighters John Duprez 2:26
4 Possess the Right Thinking John Duprez 2:14
5 Subway Attack John Duprez 2:08
6 Splinter's Tale I John Duprez 2:33
7 Hidden Turtles John Duprez 1:35
8 Shredder's Big Entrance John Duprez 3:22
9 Raphael in Trouble John Duprez 2:29
10 Huge Fight John Duprez 2:49
11 Tatsu Attack John Duprez 2:04
12 Trouble John Duprez 2:12
13 Their Greatest Fear John Duprez 2:35
14 Message from Splinter John Duprez 2:50
15 Time to Go Back John Duprez 3:04
16 Splinter's Tale II John Duprez 4:33
17 Battles With the Foot John Duprez 2:33
18 Sewer Surfin' John Duprez 0:49
19 Street Fight John Duprez 2:02
20 Shredder's Last Stand John Duprez 3:27
21 The Fall of Shredder John Duprez 2:17
22 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Alt Mix) John Duprez 2:41
23 Splinter's Tale I (Alt Mix) John Duprez 1:58
24 Splinter's Tale II (Alt Mix) John Duprez 3:16
Доступен список песен из фильма «Черепашки-ниндзя» (1990) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Черепашки-ниндзя» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
