|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Le soleil d'or
|Shiro Sagisu
|1:55
|2
|War Song
|Shiro Sagisu
|3:20
|3
|Masterplan (Metalopera)
|Shiro Sagisu
|5:21
|4
|God Have Mercy
|Shiro Sagisu
|4:17
|5
|Rise Up (Rhythmetal)
|Shiro Sagisu
|5:09
|6
|The Original Sin
|Shiro Sagisu
|2:03
|7
|Boule de cristal (Piano)
|Shiro Sagisu
|2:57
|8
|For the Dead
|Shiro Sagisu
|3:40
|9
|Die Die Die Die!!
|Shiro Sagisu
|3:39
|10
|Temper the Wind
|Shiro Sagisu
|4:14
|11
|Orchestre (Lent)
|Shiro Sagisu
|3:57
|12
|Deuxième ouverture
|Shiro Sagisu
|3:49
|13
|Rise Up
|Shiro Sagisu
|4:04
|14
|War, Politics and Power
|Shiro Sagisu
|5:17
|15
|Attack of Titans
|Shiro Sagisu
|2:38
|16
|Orchestre (Géant à l'est)
|Shiro Sagisu
|5:25
|17
|ATM (Rhythmetal)
|Shiro Sagisu
|4:37
|18
|Orchestre (Apogée)
|Shiro Sagisu
|5:52
|19
|Golden Sun
|Shiro Sagisu
|5:01
|20
|Boule de cristal (Épilogue d'orchestre)
|Shiro Sagisu
|2:25