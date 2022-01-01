Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Атака титанов. Фильм первый: Жестокий мир Атака титанов. Фильм первый: Жестокий мир
Музыка из фильма «Атака титанов. Фильм первый: Жестокий мир» (2015)
Shingeki no kyojin: Attack on Titan Атака титанов. Фильм первый: Жестокий мир 2015 / Япония
6.8 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.1
Музыка из фильма «Атака титанов. Фильм первый: Жестокий мир» (2015)

Attack on Titan (Shinji Higuchi's Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Attack on Titan (Shinji Higuchi's Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. Shiro Sagisu
Attack on Titan (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Attack on Titan (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. Shiro Sagisu
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Le soleil d'or Shiro Sagisu 1:55
2 War Song Shiro Sagisu 3:20
3 Masterplan (Metalopera) Shiro Sagisu 5:21
4 God Have Mercy Shiro Sagisu 4:17
5 Rise Up (Rhythmetal) Shiro Sagisu 5:09
6 The Original Sin Shiro Sagisu 2:03
7 Boule de cristal (Piano) Shiro Sagisu 2:57
8 For the Dead Shiro Sagisu 3:40
9 Die Die Die Die!! Shiro Sagisu 3:39
10 Temper the Wind Shiro Sagisu 4:14
11 Orchestre (Lent) Shiro Sagisu 3:57
12 Deuxième ouverture Shiro Sagisu 3:49
13 Rise Up Shiro Sagisu 4:04
14 War, Politics and Power Shiro Sagisu 5:17
15 Attack of Titans Shiro Sagisu 2:38
16 Orchestre (Géant à l'est) Shiro Sagisu 5:25
17 ATM (Rhythmetal) Shiro Sagisu 4:37
18 Orchestre (Apogée) Shiro Sagisu 5:52
19 Golden Sun Shiro Sagisu 5:01
20 Boule de cristal (Épilogue d'orchestre) Shiro Sagisu 2:25
Доступен список песен из фильма «Атака титанов. Фильм первый: Жестокий мир» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Атака титанов. Фильм первый: Жестокий мир» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
