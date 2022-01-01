Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Нерв» (2016)
Nerve Нерв 2016 / США
7.6 Оцените
33 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 6.5
Музыка из фильма «Нерв» (2016)

Nerve (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Nerve (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. Роб Симонсен, Jóhann Jóhannsson, Роб Симонсен, White Sea
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Game On Роб Симонсен 1:58
2 Player Роб Симонсен 1:18
3 Staten Island Роб Симонсен 0:59
4 Lighthouse Роб Симонсен 1:19
5 Dare Accepted Роб Симонсен 1:24
6 Dress Роб Симонсен 2:33
7 Player vs. Player Роб Симонсен 1:46
8 Night Drive Роб Симонсен 3:45
9 Ticket to Aruba Роб Симонсен 1:36
10 New York F***ing City Роб Симонсен 4:33
11 Verrazano Роб Симонсен 3:10
12 Catfight Роб Симонсен 2:43
13 Losing It Роб Симонсен 2:48
14 Snitches Get Stitches Роб Симонсен 3:03
15 A Way Out Роб Симонсен 3:00
16 Coliseum Роб Симонсен 3:00
17 Vote Yes or No Роб Симонсен 2:48
18 The Sun's Gone Dim and the Sky's Turned Black (Rob Simonsen Nerve Remix) Jóhann Jóhannsson 1:45
19 Aftermath Роб Симонсен 2:33
20 Let’s Play (Bonus Track) Роб Симонсен, White Sea / Роб Симонсен 2:51
Доступен список песен из фильма «Нерв» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Нерв» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
