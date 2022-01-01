|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Game On
|Роб Симонсен
|1:58
|2
|Player
|Роб Симонсен
|1:18
|3
|Staten Island
|Роб Симонсен
|0:59
|4
|Lighthouse
|Роб Симонсен
|1:19
|5
|Dare Accepted
|Роб Симонсен
|1:24
|6
|Dress
|Роб Симонсен
|2:33
|7
|Player vs. Player
|Роб Симонсен
|1:46
|8
|Night Drive
|Роб Симонсен
|3:45
|9
|Ticket to Aruba
|Роб Симонсен
|1:36
|10
|New York F***ing City
|Роб Симонсен
|4:33
|11
|Verrazano
|Роб Симонсен
|3:10
|12
|Catfight
|Роб Симонсен
|2:43
|13
|Losing It
|Роб Симонсен
|2:48
|14
|Snitches Get Stitches
|Роб Симонсен
|3:03
|15
|A Way Out
|Роб Симонсен
|3:00
|16
|Coliseum
|Роб Симонсен
|3:00
|17
|Vote Yes or No
|Роб Симонсен
|2:48
|18
|The Sun's Gone Dim and the Sky's Turned Black (Rob Simonsen Nerve Remix)
|Jóhann Jóhannsson
|1:45
|19
|Aftermath
|Роб Симонсен
|2:33
|20
|Let’s Play (Bonus Track)
|Роб Симонсен, White Sea / Роб Симонсен
|2:51