Красавица и чудовище Красавица и чудовище
Киноафиша Фильмы Красавица и чудовище Музыка из фильма «Красавица и чудовище» (2017)
Beauty and the Beast Красавица и чудовище 2017 / США
94 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 7.1
Музыка из фильма «Красавица и чудовище» (2017)

Beauty and the Beast (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Edition]
Beauty and the Beast (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Edition] 52 композиции. Céline Dion, Ariana Grande, John Legend, Josh Groban, Алан Менкен, Одра Макдоналд, Эмма Уотсон, Luke Evans, Ensemble - Beauty and the Beast, Кевин Клайн, Эмма Уотсон, Джош Гад, Luke Evans, Ensemble - Beauty and the Beast, Юэн МакГрегор, Эмма Томпсон, Гугу Мбата-Роу, Ian McKellen, Adam Mitchell, Стэнли Туччи, Юэн МакГрегор, Гугу Мбата-Роу, Ian McKellen, Эмма Томпсон, Эмма Уотсон, Одра Макдоналд, Clive Rowe, Эмма Уотсон, Dan Stevens, Юэн МакГрегор, Ian McKellen, Эмма Томпсон, Нейтан Мак, Гугу Мбата-Роу, Эмма Томпсон, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Джош Гад, Ensemble - Beauty and the Beast, Эмма Томпсон, Ian McKellen, Стэнли Туччи, Нейтан Мак, Гугу Мбата-Роу, Юэн МакГрегор, Одра Макдоналд, Эмма Томпсон, Ensemble - Beauty and the Beast
Красавица и чудовище (Оригинальный саундтрек)
Красавица и чудовище (Оригинальный саундтрек) 19 композиций. Алан Менкен, Екатерина Лёхина, Юлия Довганишина, Дмитрий Ермак, Хор, Александр Давыдов, Юлия Довганишина, Вадим Мичман, Дмитрий Ермак, Хор, Евгений Вальц, Анна Гученкова, Татьяна Шитова, Владимир Левашев, Давид Хинкадзе, Ernest Boreco, Алексей Россошанский, Татьяна Шитова, Евгений Вальц, Анна Гученкова, Екатерина Лёхина, Юлия Довганишина, Владимир Левашев, Юлия Довганишина, Андрей Бирин, Татьяна Шитова, Анна Гученкова, Владимир Левашев, Евгений Вальц, Анна Гученкова, Андрей Бирин, Дмитрий Ермак, Вадим Мичман, Владимир Колпаков, Денис Новиков, Сергей Усков, Варвара Чабан, Анна Гученкова, Татьяна Шитова, Давид Хинкадзе, Алексей Россошанский, Екатерина Лёхина, Анна Гученкова, Хор, Céline Dion, Ariana Grande, John Legend, Josh Groban
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 How Does a Moment Last Forever Céline Dion / Алан Менкен 3:38
2 Beauty and the Beast Ariana Grande, John Legend / Howard Ashman 3:48
3 Evermore Josh Groban / Алан Менкен 3:09
4 Увертюра Алан Менкен 3:06
5 Main Title: Prologue, Pt. 1 Алан Менкен 0:43
6 Aria Одра Макдоналд / Алан Менкен 1:03
7 Main Title: Prologue, Pt. 2 Алан Менкен 2:22
8 Belle Эмма Уотсон, Luke Evans, Ensemble - Beauty and the Beast / Howard Ashman 5:33
9 How Does a Moment Last Forever (Music Box) Кевин Клайн / Алан Менкен 1:04
10 Belle (Reprise) Эмма Уотсон / Алан Менкен 1:16
11 Gaston Джош Гад, Luke Evans, Ensemble - Beauty and the Beast / Howard Ashman 4:26
12 Be Our Guest Юэн МакГрегор, Эмма Томпсон, Гугу Мбата-Роу, Ian McKellen / Алан Менкен 4:49
13 Days In the Sun Adam Mitchell, Стэнли Туччи, Юэн МакГрегор, Гугу Мбата-Роу, Ian McKellen, Эмма Томпсон, Эмма Уотсон, Одра Макдоналд, Clive Rowe / Алан Менкен 2:40
14 Something There Эмма Уотсон, Dan Stevens, Юэн МакГрегор, Ian McKellen, Эмма Томпсон, Нейтан Мак, Гугу Мбата-Роу / Howard Ashman 2:55
15 How Does a Moment Last Forever (Montmartre) Эмма Уотсон / Алан Менкен 1:56
16 Beauty and the Beast Эмма Томпсон / Алан Менкен 3:20
17 Evermore Dan Stevens / Алан Менкен 3:15
18 The Mob Song Luke Evans, Джош Гад, Ensemble - Beauty and the Beast, Эмма Томпсон, Ian McKellen, Стэнли Туччи, Нейтан Мак, Гугу Мбата-Роу, Юэн МакГрегор / Алан Менкен 2:29
19 Beauty and the Beast (Finale) Одра Макдоналд, Эмма Томпсон, Ensemble - Beauty and the Beast / Алан Менкен 2:14
20 Aria (Demo) Алан Менкен / Tim Rice 0:36
21 How Does a Moment Last Forever (Music Box) [Demo] Алан Менкен / Tim Rice 0:59
22 Days In the Sun (Demo) Алан Менкен / Tim Rice 3:31
23 How Does a Moment Last Forever (Montmartre) [Demo] Алан Менкен / Tim Rice 1:21
24 Evermore (Demo) Алан Менкен / Tim Rice 2:56
25 Main Title: Prologue Алан Менкен 3:02
26 Belle Meets Gaston Алан Менкен 0:54
27 Your Mother Алан Менкен 2:14
28 The Laverie Алан Менкен 1:22
29 Wolf Chase Алан Менкен 3:15
30 Entering the Castle Алан Менкен 1:18
31 A White Rose Алан Менкен 3:58
32 The Beast Алан Менкен 4:04
33 Meet the Staff Алан Менкен 1:01
34 Home (Extended Mix) Алан Менкен 2:04
35 Madame De Garderobe Алан Менкен 1:28
36 There's a Beast Алан Менкен 2:02
37 A Petal Drops Алан Менкен 1:03
38 A Bracing Cup of Tea Алан Менкен 2:07
39 The West Wing Алан Менкен 2:59
40 Wolves Attack Belle Алан Менкен 3:18
41 The Library Алан Менкен 3:06
42 Colonnade Chat Алан Менкен 2:53
43 The Plague Алан Менкен 0:52
44 Maurice Accuses Gaston Алан Менкен 2:02
45 Beast Takes a Bath Алан Менкен 1:22
46 The Dress Алан Менкен 1:02
47 You Must Go to Him Алан Менкен 2:51
48 Belle Stops the Wagon Алан Менкен 2:42
49 Castle Under Attack Алан Менкен 4:21
50 Turret Pursuit Алан Менкен 2:13
51 You Came Back Алан Менкен 5:14
52 Transformations Алан Менкен 4:07
Доступен список песен из фильма «Красавица и чудовище» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Красавица и чудовище» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
