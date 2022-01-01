|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|How Does a Moment Last Forever
|Céline Dion / Алан Менкен
|3:38
|2
|Beauty and the Beast
|Ariana Grande, John Legend / Howard Ashman
|3:48
|3
|Evermore
|Josh Groban / Алан Менкен
|3:09
|4
|Увертюра
|Алан Менкен
|3:06
|5
|Main Title: Prologue, Pt. 1
|Алан Менкен
|0:43
|6
|Aria
|Одра Макдоналд / Алан Менкен
|1:03
|7
|Main Title: Prologue, Pt. 2
|Алан Менкен
|2:22
|8
|Belle
|Эмма Уотсон, Luke Evans, Ensemble - Beauty and the Beast / Howard Ashman
|5:33
|9
|How Does a Moment Last Forever (Music Box)
|Кевин Клайн / Алан Менкен
|1:04
|10
|Belle (Reprise)
|Эмма Уотсон / Алан Менкен
|1:16
|11
|Gaston
|Джош Гад, Luke Evans, Ensemble - Beauty and the Beast / Howard Ashman
|4:26
|12
|Be Our Guest
|Юэн МакГрегор, Эмма Томпсон, Гугу Мбата-Роу, Ian McKellen / Алан Менкен
|4:49
|13
|Days In the Sun
|Adam Mitchell, Стэнли Туччи, Юэн МакГрегор, Гугу Мбата-Роу, Ian McKellen, Эмма Томпсон, Эмма Уотсон, Одра Макдоналд, Clive Rowe / Алан Менкен
|2:40
|14
|Something There
|Эмма Уотсон, Dan Stevens, Юэн МакГрегор, Ian McKellen, Эмма Томпсон, Нейтан Мак, Гугу Мбата-Роу / Howard Ashman
|2:55
|15
|How Does a Moment Last Forever (Montmartre)
|Эмма Уотсон / Алан Менкен
|1:56
|16
|Beauty and the Beast
|Эмма Томпсон / Алан Менкен
|3:20
|17
|Evermore
|Dan Stevens / Алан Менкен
|3:15
|18
|The Mob Song
|Luke Evans, Джош Гад, Ensemble - Beauty and the Beast, Эмма Томпсон, Ian McKellen, Стэнли Туччи, Нейтан Мак, Гугу Мбата-Роу, Юэн МакГрегор / Алан Менкен
|2:29
|19
|Beauty and the Beast (Finale)
|Одра Макдоналд, Эмма Томпсон, Ensemble - Beauty and the Beast / Алан Менкен
|2:14
|20
|Aria (Demo)
|Алан Менкен / Tim Rice
|0:36
|21
|How Does a Moment Last Forever (Music Box) [Demo]
|Алан Менкен / Tim Rice
|0:59
|22
|Days In the Sun (Demo)
|Алан Менкен / Tim Rice
|3:31
|23
|How Does a Moment Last Forever (Montmartre) [Demo]
|Алан Менкен / Tim Rice
|1:21
|24
|Evermore (Demo)
|Алан Менкен / Tim Rice
|2:56
|25
|Main Title: Prologue
|Алан Менкен
|3:02
|26
|Belle Meets Gaston
|Алан Менкен
|0:54
|27
|Your Mother
|Алан Менкен
|2:14
|28
|The Laverie
|Алан Менкен
|1:22
|29
|Wolf Chase
|Алан Менкен
|3:15
|30
|Entering the Castle
|Алан Менкен
|1:18
|31
|A White Rose
|Алан Менкен
|3:58
|32
|The Beast
|Алан Менкен
|4:04
|33
|Meet the Staff
|Алан Менкен
|1:01
|34
|Home (Extended Mix)
|Алан Менкен
|2:04
|35
|Madame De Garderobe
|Алан Менкен
|1:28
|36
|There's a Beast
|Алан Менкен
|2:02
|37
|A Petal Drops
|Алан Менкен
|1:03
|38
|A Bracing Cup of Tea
|Алан Менкен
|2:07
|39
|The West Wing
|Алан Менкен
|2:59
|40
|Wolves Attack Belle
|Алан Менкен
|3:18
|41
|The Library
|Алан Менкен
|3:06
|42
|Colonnade Chat
|Алан Менкен
|2:53
|43
|The Plague
|Алан Менкен
|0:52
|44
|Maurice Accuses Gaston
|Алан Менкен
|2:02
|45
|Beast Takes a Bath
|Алан Менкен
|1:22
|46
|The Dress
|Алан Менкен
|1:02
|47
|You Must Go to Him
|Алан Менкен
|2:51
|48
|Belle Stops the Wagon
|Алан Менкен
|2:42
|49
|Castle Under Attack
|Алан Менкен
|4:21
|50
|Turret Pursuit
|Алан Менкен
|2:13
|51
|You Came Back
|Алан Менкен
|5:14
|52
|Transformations
|Алан Менкен
|4:07