Чудо-женщина
Wonder Woman Чудо-женщина 2017 / США
Музыка из фильма «Чудо-женщина» (2017)

Wonder Woman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Wonder Woman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Rupert Gregson-Williams, Sia
1 Amazons of Themyscira Rupert Gregson-Williams 6:48
2 History Lesson Rupert Gregson-Williams 5:16
3 Angel on the Wing Rupert Gregson-Williams 3:45
4 Ludendorff, Enough! Rupert Gregson-Williams 7:38
5 Pain, Loss & Love Rupert Gregson-Williams 5:28
6 No Man's Land Rupert Gregson-Williams 8:53
7 Fausta Rupert Gregson-Williams 3:20
8 Wonder Woman's Wrath Rupert Gregson-Williams 4:06
9 The God of War Rupert Gregson-Williams 8:02
10 We Are All To Blame Rupert Gregson-Williams 3:11
11 Hell Hath No Fury Rupert Gregson-Williams 3:59
12 Lightning Strikes Rupert Gregson-Williams 3:35
13 Trafalgar Celebration Rupert Gregson-Williams 4:50
14 Action Reaction Rupert Gregson-Williams 5:54
15 To Be Human (feat. Labrinth) Sia / Rick Nowels 4:01
Доступен список песен из фильма «Чудо-женщина» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Чудо-женщина» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
