|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Amazons of Themyscira
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|6:48
|2
|History Lesson
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|5:16
|3
|Angel on the Wing
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|3:45
|4
|Ludendorff, Enough!
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|7:38
|5
|Pain, Loss & Love
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|5:28
|6
|No Man's Land
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|8:53
|7
|Fausta
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|3:20
|8
|Wonder Woman's Wrath
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|4:06
|9
|The God of War
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|8:02
|10
|We Are All To Blame
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|3:11
|11
|Hell Hath No Fury
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|3:59
|12
|Lightning Strikes
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|3:35
|13
|Trafalgar Celebration
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|4:50
|14
|Action Reaction
|Rupert Gregson-Williams
|5:54
|15
|To Be Human (feat. Labrinth)
|Sia / Rick Nowels
|4:01