Бегущий в лабиринте: Испытание огнем Бегущий в лабиринте: Испытание огнем
Киноафиша Фильмы Бегущий в лабиринте: Испытание огнем Музыка из фильма «Бегущий в лабиринте: Испытание огнем» (2015)
Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials Бегущий в лабиринте: Испытание огнем 2015 / США
7.0 Оцените
24 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 6.3
Музыка из фильма «Бегущий в лабиринте: Испытание огнем» (2015)

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 21 композиция. John Paesano
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Opening John Paesano 3:59
2 Your New Lives John Paesano 2:59
3 Follow Me John Paesano 2:45
4 The Farm John Paesano 3:28
5 You're Not Getting Out of Here John Paesano 6:49
6 The Mall John Paesano 5:30
7 Cranks! John Paesano 4:38
8 The Scorch John Paesano 2:32
9 Goodbye John Paesano 3:20
10 Lights John Paesano 3:46
11 Uninvited Guest John Paesano 5:00
12 Leaning Tower of Scorch John Paesano 6:54
13 Friends John Paesano 1:58
14 The Source John Paesano 3:01
15 The Cure John Paesano 2:16
16 Chat With Brenda John Paesano 2:04
17 A Home For Us John Paesano 1:39
18 Memories John Paesano 2:45
19 Hello Thomas John Paesano 4:40
20 Tired of Running John Paesano 3:12
21 What's Next John Paesano 2:57
Доступен список песен из фильма «Бегущий в лабиринте: Испытание огнем» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Бегущий в лабиринте: Испытание огнем» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
