|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Opening
|John Paesano
|3:59
|2
|Your New Lives
|John Paesano
|2:59
|3
|Follow Me
|John Paesano
|2:45
|4
|The Farm
|John Paesano
|3:28
|5
|You're Not Getting Out of Here
|John Paesano
|6:49
|6
|The Mall
|John Paesano
|5:30
|7
|Cranks!
|John Paesano
|4:38
|8
|The Scorch
|John Paesano
|2:32
|9
|Goodbye
|John Paesano
|3:20
|10
|Lights
|John Paesano
|3:46
|11
|Uninvited Guest
|John Paesano
|5:00
|12
|Leaning Tower of Scorch
|John Paesano
|6:54
|13
|Friends
|John Paesano
|1:58
|14
|The Source
|John Paesano
|3:01
|15
|The Cure
|John Paesano
|2:16
|16
|Chat With Brenda
|John Paesano
|2:04
|17
|A Home For Us
|John Paesano
|1:39
|18
|Memories
|John Paesano
|2:45
|19
|Hello Thomas
|John Paesano
|4:40
|20
|Tired of Running
|John Paesano
|3:12
|21
|What's Next
|John Paesano
|2:57