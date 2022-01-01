|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Era of Secrecy
|John Dragonetti
|3:01
|2
|I Think We Might Win This
|John Dragonetti
|2:37
|3
|Hotbed of Activity
|John Dragonetti
|2:32
|4
|The Bad Thing
|John Dragonetti
|1:52
|5
|A Key to Those Gates
|John Dragonetti
|2:25
|6
|Edge of Chaos
|John Dragonetti
|1:58
|7
|Victory Lap
|John Dragonetti
|2:31
|8
|The Internet's Own Boy
|John Dragonetti
|2:12
|9
|Finding That Answer
|John Dragonetti
|2:28
|10
|Corporations on One Side Millions of People on the Other
|John Dragonetti
|2:09
|11
|Choose Your Freedoms
|John Dragonetti
|1:48
|12
|A Non-Negotiable Demand
|John Dragonetti
|2:07
|13
|Not a Criminal
|John Dragonetti
|1:23
|14
|Back on the Spacecraft
|John Dragonetti
|1:40