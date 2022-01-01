|1
|¿Quien Puede Detener la Lluvia?
|Gustavo Dudamel, Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Pedro Eustache / Gustavo Dudamel
|3:52
|2
|El 25 de Septiembre de 1828
|Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel, Pedro Eustache / Gustavo Dudamel
|4:41
|3
|Regreso a Venezuela
|Gustavo Dudamel, Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Pedro Eustache / Gustavo Dudamel
|3:51
|4
|María Teresa
|Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel, Pedro Eustache / Gustavo Dudamel
|6:43
|5
|París
|Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel / Gustavo Dudamel
|1:22
|6
|Fanny du Villars
|Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel / Gustavo Dudamel
|1:17
|7
|La Caída de la República
|Gustavo Dudamel, Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Pedro Eustache / Gustavo Dudamel
|3:12
|8
|Destierro a Cartagena
|Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel, Pedro Eustache / Gustavo Dudamel
|3:25
|9
|Esto No Es una Frontera, Esto Es un Río
|Gustavo Dudamel, Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Pedro Eustache / Gustavo Dudamel
|4:01
|10
|Jamaica
|Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel, Pedro Eustache / Gustavo Dudamel
|2:26
|11
|Angostura
|Gustavo Dudamel, Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Pedro Eustache / Gustavo Dudamel
|1:59
|12
|El Paso de los Andes
|Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel / Gustavo Dudamel
|4:04
|13
|Ellos Están Con Nosotros
|Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel, Pedro Eustache / Gustavo Dudamel
|3:29
|14
|Boyacá
|Gustavo Dudamel, Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Pedro Eustache / Gustavo Dudamel
|2:43
|15
|Muere el Mariscal
|Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel / Gustavo Dudamel
|1:30
|16
|Manuela
|Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel, Pedro Eustache / Gustavo Dudamel
|1:54
|17
|El Último Viaje
|Gustavo Dudamel, Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Pedro Eustache / Gustavo Dudamel
|3:39
|18
|María Teresa's Farewell (Bonus Track)
|Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel, Pedro Eustache / Gustavo Dudamel
|4:24