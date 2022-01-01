Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Освободитель» (2013)
Libertador Освободитель 2013 / Венесуэла / Испания
6.8 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.8
Музыка из фильма «Освободитель» (2013)

The Liberator (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Liberator (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Gustavo Dudamel, Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Pedro Eustache, Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel, Pedro Eustache, Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 ¿Quien Puede Detener la Lluvia? Gustavo Dudamel, Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Pedro Eustache / Gustavo Dudamel 3:52
2 El 25 de Septiembre de 1828 Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel, Pedro Eustache / Gustavo Dudamel 4:41
3 Regreso a Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel, Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Pedro Eustache / Gustavo Dudamel 3:51
4 María Teresa Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel, Pedro Eustache / Gustavo Dudamel 6:43
5 París Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel / Gustavo Dudamel 1:22
6 Fanny du Villars Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel / Gustavo Dudamel 1:17
7 La Caída de la República Gustavo Dudamel, Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Pedro Eustache / Gustavo Dudamel 3:12
8 Destierro a Cartagena Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel, Pedro Eustache / Gustavo Dudamel 3:25
9 Esto No Es una Frontera, Esto Es un Río Gustavo Dudamel, Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Pedro Eustache / Gustavo Dudamel 4:01
10 Jamaica Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel, Pedro Eustache / Gustavo Dudamel 2:26
11 Angostura Gustavo Dudamel, Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Pedro Eustache / Gustavo Dudamel 1:59
12 El Paso de los Andes Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel / Gustavo Dudamel 4:04
13 Ellos Están Con Nosotros Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel, Pedro Eustache / Gustavo Dudamel 3:29
14 Boyacá Gustavo Dudamel, Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Pedro Eustache / Gustavo Dudamel 2:43
15 Muere el Mariscal Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel / Gustavo Dudamel 1:30
16 Manuela Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel, Pedro Eustache / Gustavo Dudamel 1:54
17 El Último Viaje Gustavo Dudamel, Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Pedro Eustache / Gustavo Dudamel 3:39
18 María Teresa's Farewell (Bonus Track) Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel, Pedro Eustache / Gustavo Dudamel 4:24
Доступен список песен из фильма «Освободитель» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Освободитель» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
