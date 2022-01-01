|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Daahoud
|Ohad Talmor
|0:57
|2
|Angel Eyes
|Joe Albany
|6:10
|3
|Lush Life
|Joe Albany
|3:35
|4
|Think Deep
|Coleman Hawkins
|3:25
|5
|Big Eight Blues
|Ben Webster, Jack Teagarden
|4:14
|6
|Barbados
|Joe Albany
|4:11
|7
|Free Couples
|Ohad Talmor
|2:00
|8
|Deeds, Not Words
|Max Roach
|4:37
|9
|Lotus Blossom
|Joe Albany
|2:41
|10
|Romeo Et Juliette - Gounot - Je Veux Vivre Dans Ce Reve
|Nezhdanova
|2:59
|11
|Everybody Knew but Me
|Joe Albany
|4:54
|12
|'Round Midnight
|Ohad Talmor
|2:36
|13
|Ruby My Dear
|Monk
|5:27
|14
|The Nearness of You
|Joe Albany
|2:17
|15
|Ab Blues for Large Ensemble
|Ohad Talmor
|3:56