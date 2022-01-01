Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Совсем низко Совсем низко
Киноафиша Фильмы Совсем низко Музыка из фильма «Совсем низко» (2014)
Low Down Совсем низко 2014 / США
6.8 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Совсем низко» (2014)

Вся информация о фильме
Low Down (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Low Down (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Ohad Talmor, Joe Albany, Coleman Hawkins, Ben Webster, Jack Teagarden, Max Roach, Nezhdanova, Monk
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Daahoud Ohad Talmor 0:57
2 Angel Eyes Joe Albany 6:10
3 Lush Life Joe Albany 3:35
4 Think Deep Coleman Hawkins 3:25
5 Big Eight Blues Ben Webster, Jack Teagarden 4:14
6 Barbados Joe Albany 4:11
7 Free Couples Ohad Talmor 2:00
8 Deeds, Not Words Max Roach 4:37
9 Lotus Blossom Joe Albany 2:41
10 Romeo Et Juliette - Gounot - Je Veux Vivre Dans Ce Reve Nezhdanova 2:59
11 Everybody Knew but Me Joe Albany 4:54
12 'Round Midnight Ohad Talmor 2:36
13 Ruby My Dear Monk 5:27
14 The Nearness of You Joe Albany 2:17
15 Ab Blues for Large Ensemble Ohad Talmor 3:56
Доступен список песен из фильма «Совсем низко» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Совсем низко» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
Слез сдержать не смог: Киркоров решился на откровения
Такого не ожидал никто: правда о конфликте Рудковской с известным журналистом вышла наружу
Галкин постарался: вот как сейчас выглядит Пугачева без фотошопа
Ждут за границей: будущее Валиевой, Щербаковой и Трусовой предопределено
«Просто пошутил»: жестко высказавшегося Шаляпина вывели на чистую воду
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Одной свадьбы мало: подробности о бракосочетании Дженнифер Лопес слили в Сеть
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Дело не в деньгах: вот почему принц Гарри готов выставить свою жизнь напоказ
«Отвернуться и не смотреть»: засветившуюся в купальнике Успенскую растоптали
«Помогать не собираюсь»: Губерниев не стал молчать об участии сына в новом «Голосе»
Приложение киноафиши