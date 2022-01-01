Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Одержимость Одержимость
Музыка из фильма «Одержимость» (2014)
Whiplash Одержимость 2014 / США
6.7 Оцените
26 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8.5
Музыка из фильма «Одержимость» (2014)

Whiplash (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Edition]
Whiplash (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Edition] 36 композиций. Джонатан Кимбл Симмонс, Justin Hurwitz, Tim Simonec, Hank Levy, John Wasson, Stan Getz, Николас Брителл, Justin Hurwitz, Dana Williams
Whiplash (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Whiplash (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 24 композиции. Джонатан Кимбл Симмонс, Justin Hurwitz, Tim Simonec, Hank Levy, John Wasson, Stan Getz, Николас Брителл, Justin Hurwitz
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Snare Liftoff (I Want To Be One Of The Greats) Джонатан Кимбл Симмонс 0:44
2 Overture (From "Whiplash") Justin Hurwitz 3:19
3 Too Hip to Retire Tim Simonec 3:04
4 Whiplash Hank Levy 1:55
5 Upswingin' Tim Simonec 2:12
6 Rehearsal Medley: First Nassau Band Rehearsal / Rival Overbrook Chart / Second Nassau Band Rehearsal / Studio Band Eavesdrop / Studio Band Rehearsal After Breakup Tim Simonec 1:52
7 Caravan John Wasson / Хуан Тизол 9:15
8 What's Your Name (If You Want The Part, Earn It) Джонатан Кимбл Симмонс 1:31
9 Practicing Justin Hurwitz 1:43
10 Invited Justin Hurwitz 0:55
11 Call from Dad Justin Hurwitz 0:40
12 Accident Justin Hurwitz 5:22
13 Hug from Dad Justin Hurwitz 1:15
14 Drum & Drone Justin Hurwitz 1:34
15 Carnegie Justin Hurwitz 0:36
16 Ryan / Breakup Justin Hurwitz 0:31
17 Drum Battle Justin Hurwitz 2:10
18 Dismissed Justin Hurwitz 2:47
19 Good Job (He Was A Beautiful Player) Джонатан Кимбл Симмонс 1:29
20 Intoit Stan Getz 3:20
21 No Two Words Николас Брителл, Justin Hurwitz / Justin Hurwitz 1:41
22 When I Wake Justin Hurwitz / Michael Kurtz 3:51
23 Casey's Song Justin Hurwitz 1:57
24 Fletcher's Song in Club Justin Hurwitz 1:29
25 Keep Me Waiting Dana Williams / Maxwell Drummey 2:20
26 Fletcher's Song Justin Hurwitz 1:37
27 When I Wake (feat. Jullanar Gamboa) [Reprise] Justin Hurwitz / Marc Jackson 2:45
28 Upswingin' (Bad Drumming) Tim Simonec 1:22
29 Caravan (Bad Drumming) John Wasson / Хуан Тизол 1:41
30 Fletcher's Song in Club (Hälder Flip) Justin Hurwitz 2:23
31 Overture (Opiuo Remix) Justin Hurwitz 4:16
32 Caravan (Timo Garcia Remix) John Wasson / Хуан Тизол 4:24
33 New York City and You (feat. Murray A Lightburn) Justin Hurwitz / Chris Read 2:40
34 Came to Win (feat. Konrad OldMoney & Junoflo) Justin Hurwitz 1:49
35 Fletcher's Song (DOWORK Remix) Justin Hurwitz 2:36
36 Casey's Song (The Tao of Groove Remix) Justin Hurwitz 3:08
Доступен список песен из фильма «Одержимость» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Одержимость» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
