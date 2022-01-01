|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Snare Liftoff (I Want To Be One Of The Greats)
|Джонатан Кимбл Симмонс
|0:44
|2
|Overture (From "Whiplash")
|Justin Hurwitz
|3:19
|3
|Too Hip to Retire
|Tim Simonec
|3:04
|4
|Whiplash
|Hank Levy
|1:55
|5
|Upswingin'
|Tim Simonec
|2:12
|6
|Rehearsal Medley: First Nassau Band Rehearsal / Rival Overbrook Chart / Second Nassau Band Rehearsal / Studio Band Eavesdrop / Studio Band Rehearsal After Breakup
|Tim Simonec
|1:52
|7
|Caravan
|John Wasson / Хуан Тизол
|9:15
|8
|What's Your Name (If You Want The Part, Earn It)
|Джонатан Кимбл Симмонс
|1:31
|9
|Practicing
|Justin Hurwitz
|1:43
|10
|Invited
|Justin Hurwitz
|0:55
|11
|Call from Dad
|Justin Hurwitz
|0:40
|12
|Accident
|Justin Hurwitz
|5:22
|13
|Hug from Dad
|Justin Hurwitz
|1:15
|14
|Drum & Drone
|Justin Hurwitz
|1:34
|15
|Carnegie
|Justin Hurwitz
|0:36
|16
|Ryan / Breakup
|Justin Hurwitz
|0:31
|17
|Drum Battle
|Justin Hurwitz
|2:10
|18
|Dismissed
|Justin Hurwitz
|2:47
|19
|Good Job (He Was A Beautiful Player)
|Джонатан Кимбл Симмонс
|1:29
|20
|Intoit
|Stan Getz
|3:20
|21
|No Two Words
|Николас Брителл, Justin Hurwitz / Justin Hurwitz
|1:41
|22
|When I Wake
|Justin Hurwitz / Michael Kurtz
|3:51
|23
|Casey's Song
|Justin Hurwitz
|1:57
|24
|Fletcher's Song in Club
|Justin Hurwitz
|1:29
|25
|Keep Me Waiting
|Dana Williams / Maxwell Drummey
|2:20
|26
|Fletcher's Song
|Justin Hurwitz
|1:37
|27
|When I Wake (feat. Jullanar Gamboa) [Reprise]
|Justin Hurwitz / Marc Jackson
|2:45
|28
|Upswingin' (Bad Drumming)
|Tim Simonec
|1:22
|29
|Caravan (Bad Drumming)
|John Wasson / Хуан Тизол
|1:41
|30
|Fletcher's Song in Club (Hälder Flip)
|Justin Hurwitz
|2:23
|31
|Overture (Opiuo Remix)
|Justin Hurwitz
|4:16
|32
|Caravan (Timo Garcia Remix)
|John Wasson / Хуан Тизол
|4:24
|33
|New York City and You (feat. Murray A Lightburn)
|Justin Hurwitz / Chris Read
|2:40
|34
|Came to Win (feat. Konrad OldMoney & Junoflo)
|Justin Hurwitz
|1:49
|35
|Fletcher's Song (DOWORK Remix)
|Justin Hurwitz
|2:36
|36
|Casey's Song (The Tao of Groove Remix)
|Justin Hurwitz
|3:08