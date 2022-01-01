|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|From Nothing Comes a King
|Daniel Pemberton
|0:43
|2
|King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:52
|3
|Growing Up Londinium
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:42
|4
|Jackseye's Tale
|Daniel Pemberton
|3:31
|5
|The Story of Mordred
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:00
|6
|Vortigen and the Syrens
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:18
|7
|The Legend of Excalibur
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:43
|8
|Seasoned Oak
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:19
|9
|The Vikings & the Barons
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:59
|10
|The Politics & the Life
|Daniel Pemberton, Gareth Williams / Gareth Williams
|3:22
|11
|Tower & Power
|Daniel Pemberton
|3:53
|12
|The Born King
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:31
|13
|Assassins Breathe
|Daniel Pemberton
|4:23
|14
|Run Londinium
|Daniel Pemberton
|5:45
|15
|Fireball
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:03
|16
|Journey to the Caves
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:57
|17
|The Wolf & the Hanged Men
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:29
|18
|Camelot in Flames
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:25
|19
|The Lady in the Lake
|Daniel Pemberton
|3:07
|20
|The Darklands
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:43
|21
|Revelation
|Daniel Pemberton
|3:05
|22
|King Arthur: Destiny of the Sword
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:43
|23
|The Power of Excalibur
|Daniel Pemberton
|4:04
|24
|Knights of the Round Table
|Daniel Pemberton
|3:30
|25
|King Arthur: The Coronation
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:45
|26
|The Devil & the Huntsman
|李璨琛, Daniel Pemberton / Daniel Pemberton
|4:18
|27
|The Ballad of Londinium (Bonus Track)
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:49
|28
|Riot & Flames (Bonus Track)
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:59
|29
|Anger (Bonus Track)
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:55
|30
|Cave Fight (Bonus Track)
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:26
|31
|Confrontation with the Common Man (Bonus Track)
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:32
|32
|The Devil & the Daughter (Bonus Track)
|Daniel Pemberton
|4:25