Меч короля Артура Меч короля Артура
Киноафиша Фильмы Меч короля Артура Музыка из фильма «Меч короля Артура» (2017)
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword Меч короля Артура 2017 / США
Музыка из фильма «Меч короля Артура» (2017)

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 32 композиции. Daniel Pemberton, Daniel Pemberton, Gareth Williams, 李璨琛, Daniel Pemberton
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 From Nothing Comes a King Daniel Pemberton 0:43
2 King Arthur: Legend of the Sword Daniel Pemberton 2:52
3 Growing Up Londinium Daniel Pemberton 2:42
4 Jackseye's Tale Daniel Pemberton 3:31
5 The Story of Mordred Daniel Pemberton 2:00
6 Vortigen and the Syrens Daniel Pemberton 2:18
7 The Legend of Excalibur Daniel Pemberton 2:43
8 Seasoned Oak Daniel Pemberton 2:19
9 The Vikings & the Barons Daniel Pemberton 2:59
10 The Politics & the Life Daniel Pemberton, Gareth Williams / Gareth Williams 3:22
11 Tower & Power Daniel Pemberton 3:53
12 The Born King Daniel Pemberton 2:31
13 Assassins Breathe Daniel Pemberton 4:23
14 Run Londinium Daniel Pemberton 5:45
15 Fireball Daniel Pemberton 2:03
16 Journey to the Caves Daniel Pemberton 1:57
17 The Wolf & the Hanged Men Daniel Pemberton 2:29
18 Camelot in Flames Daniel Pemberton 2:25
19 The Lady in the Lake Daniel Pemberton 3:07
20 The Darklands Daniel Pemberton 2:43
21 Revelation Daniel Pemberton 3:05
22 King Arthur: Destiny of the Sword Daniel Pemberton 2:43
23 The Power of Excalibur Daniel Pemberton 4:04
24 Knights of the Round Table Daniel Pemberton 3:30
25 King Arthur: The Coronation Daniel Pemberton 1:45
26 The Devil & the Huntsman 李璨琛, Daniel Pemberton / Daniel Pemberton 4:18
27 The Ballad of Londinium (Bonus Track) Daniel Pemberton 2:49
28 Riot & Flames (Bonus Track) Daniel Pemberton 1:59
29 Anger (Bonus Track) Daniel Pemberton 1:55
30 Cave Fight (Bonus Track) Daniel Pemberton 1:26
31 Confrontation with the Common Man (Bonus Track) Daniel Pemberton 2:32
32 The Devil & the Daughter (Bonus Track) Daniel Pemberton 4:25
Доступен список песен из фильма «Меч короля Артура» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Меч короля Артура» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
