|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Who's the (Bat)Man
|Patrick Stump / Neil Hefti
|3:04
|2
|Forever
|DNCE
|3:49
|3
|(I Just) Died In Your Arms
|Cutting Crew
|4:36
|4
|Invincible
|Kirsten Arian / Lindsay Rimes
|2:59
|5
|One
|Harry Nilsson
|2:22
|6
|Heroes (We Could Be) [feat. Tove Lo] [Hard Rock Sofa and Skidka Remix]
|Alesso / David Bowie
|6:35
|7
|Man in the Mirror
|Alex Aiono / Siedah Garrett
|3:48
|8
|Friends Are Family (feat. Will Arnett & Jeff Lewis)
|Oh, Hush! / Madison Love
|2:24
|9
|I Found You
|Fraser Murray / Лорн Бэлф
|3:34
|10
|Forever
|Justin Tranter
|3:49
|11
|Man in the Mirror
|Richard Cheese, Lounge Against the Machine / Siedah Garrett
|1:49
|12
|Everything Is Awesome
|Richard Cheese, Lounge Against the Machine / Shawn Patterson
|2:03
|13
|Black
|Лорн Бэлф
|7:32
|14
|Your Greatest Enemy
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:42
|15
|The Arrival of Robin
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:52
|16
|Joker Crashes the Party
|Лорн Бэлф
|1:33
|17
|No Seat Belts Required
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:17
|18
|To Cage the Joker
|Лорн Бэлф
|1:59
|19
|The Phantom Zone
|Лорн Бэлф
|3:37
|20
|Open for Business
|Лорн Бэлф
|1:09
|21
|Chaos in Gotham
|Лорн Бэлф
|3:20
|22
|Lava Attack
|Лорн Бэлф
|7:40
|23
|For Your Own Good
|Лорн Бэлф
|1:45
|24
|Joker Manor
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:29
|25
|Batman's in the Zone
|Лорн Бэлф
|4:40
|26
|The Babs Signal
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:25
|27
|Battle Royale
|Лорн Бэлф
|4:54
|28
|A Long Farewell
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:49