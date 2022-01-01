Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из мультфильма «Лего Фильм: Бэтмен» (2017)
The Lego Batman Movie Лего Фильм: Бэтмен 2017 / США / Австралия / Дания
34 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 7.3
Музыка из мультфильма «Лего Фильм: Бэтмен» (2017)

The Lego Batman Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Lego Batman Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 28 композиций. Patrick Stump, DNCE, Cutting Crew, Kirsten Arian, Harry Nilsson, Alesso, Alex Aiono, Oh, Hush!, Fraser Murray, Justin Tranter, Richard Cheese, Lounge Against the Machine, Лорн Бэлф
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Who's the (Bat)Man Patrick Stump / Neil Hefti 3:04
2 Forever DNCE 3:49
3 (I Just) Died In Your Arms Cutting Crew 4:36
4 Invincible Kirsten Arian / Lindsay Rimes 2:59
5 One Harry Nilsson 2:22
6 Heroes (We Could Be) [feat. Tove Lo] [Hard Rock Sofa and Skidka Remix] Alesso / David Bowie 6:35
7 Man in the Mirror Alex Aiono / Siedah Garrett 3:48
8 Friends Are Family (feat. Will Arnett & Jeff Lewis) Oh, Hush! / Madison Love 2:24
9 I Found You Fraser Murray / Лорн Бэлф 3:34
10 Forever Justin Tranter 3:49
11 Man in the Mirror Richard Cheese, Lounge Against the Machine / Siedah Garrett 1:49
12 Everything Is Awesome Richard Cheese, Lounge Against the Machine / Shawn Patterson 2:03
13 Black Лорн Бэлф 7:32
14 Your Greatest Enemy Лорн Бэлф 2:42
15 The Arrival of Robin Лорн Бэлф 2:52
16 Joker Crashes the Party Лорн Бэлф 1:33
17 No Seat Belts Required Лорн Бэлф 2:17
18 To Cage the Joker Лорн Бэлф 1:59
19 The Phantom Zone Лорн Бэлф 3:37
20 Open for Business Лорн Бэлф 1:09
21 Chaos in Gotham Лорн Бэлф 3:20
22 Lava Attack Лорн Бэлф 7:40
23 For Your Own Good Лорн Бэлф 1:45
24 Joker Manor Лорн Бэлф 2:29
25 Batman's in the Zone Лорн Бэлф 4:40
26 The Babs Signal Лорн Бэлф 2:25
27 Battle Royale Лорн Бэлф 4:54
28 A Long Farewell Лорн Бэлф 2:49
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Лего Фильм: Бэтмен» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Лего Фильм: Бэтмен» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
