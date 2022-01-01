|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|If You Leave (From "Pretty In Pink" Soundtrack)
|Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark
|4:25
|2
|Left of Center (feat. Joe Jackson) [From "Pretty In Pink" Soundtrack]
|Suzanne Vega / Steve Addabbo
|3:32
|3
|Get To Know Ya (From "Pretty In Pink" Soundtrack)
|Jesse Johnson
|3:34
|4
|Do Wot You Do (From "Pretty In Pink" Soundtrack)
|INXS / Michael Hutchence
|3:16
|5
|Pretty In Pink (From "Pretty In Pink" Soundtrack)
|The Psychedelic Furs
|4:39
|6
|Shellshock (From "Pretty In Pink" Soundtrack)
|New Order / John Robie
|6:04
|7
|Round, Round (From "Pretty In Pink" Soundtrack)
|Belouis Some
|4:06
|8
|Wouldn't It Be Good (From "Pretty In Pink" Soundtrack)
|Danny Hutton Hitters / Nik Kershaw
|3:43
|9
|Bring On the Dancing Horses (From "Pretty In Pink" Soundtrack)
|Echo & The Bunnymen
|3:59
|10
|Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want (From "Pretty In Pink" Soundtrack)
|The Smiths
|1:52