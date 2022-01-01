Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Милашка в розовом» (1986)
Pretty in Pink Милашка в розовом 1986 / США
Музыка из фильма «Милашка в розовом» (1986)

Pretty In Pink (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Pretty In Pink (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 10 композиций. Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark, Suzanne Vega, Jesse Johnson, INXS, The Psychedelic Furs, New Order, Belouis Some, Danny Hutton Hitters, Echo & The Bunnymen, The Smiths
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 If You Leave (From "Pretty In Pink" Soundtrack) Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark 4:25
2 Left of Center (feat. Joe Jackson) [From "Pretty In Pink" Soundtrack] Suzanne Vega / Steve Addabbo 3:32
3 Get To Know Ya (From "Pretty In Pink" Soundtrack) Jesse Johnson 3:34
4 Do Wot You Do (From "Pretty In Pink" Soundtrack) INXS / Michael Hutchence 3:16
5 Pretty In Pink (From "Pretty In Pink" Soundtrack) The Psychedelic Furs 4:39
6 Shellshock (From "Pretty In Pink" Soundtrack) New Order / John Robie 6:04
7 Round, Round (From "Pretty In Pink" Soundtrack) Belouis Some 4:06
8 Wouldn't It Be Good (From "Pretty In Pink" Soundtrack) Danny Hutton Hitters / Nik Kershaw 3:43
9 Bring On the Dancing Horses (From "Pretty In Pink" Soundtrack) Echo & The Bunnymen 3:59
10 Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want (From "Pretty In Pink" Soundtrack) The Smiths 1:52
Доступен список песен из фильма «Милашка в розовом» (1986) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Милашка в розовом» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
