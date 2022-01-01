|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Dreamland
|Ronit Kirchman
|2:37
|2
|Neighbors
|Ronit Kirchman
|1:34
|3
|Self and Sandwich
|Ronit Kirchman
|0:48
|4
|Falling Short
|Ronit Kirchman
|0:47
|5
|Partners
|Ronit Kirchman
|1:37
|6
|Grace
|Ronit Kirchman
|1:20
|7
|Fight the Good Fight
|Ronit Kirchman
|0:34
|8
|The Sadness
|Ronit Kirchman
|1:01
|9
|Oh La La
|Ronit Kirchman
|0:58
|10
|Damages
|Ronit Kirchman
|0:34
|11
|Fatal Attraction
|Ronit Kirchman
|0:41
|12
|I Love Miniature Golf
|Ronit Kirchman
|0:58
|13
|Appreciation
|Ronit Kirchman
|1:20
|14
|Weird
|Ronit Kirchman
|1:58
|15
|Freedom
|Ronit Kirchman
|1:46
|16
|My Roots
|Ronit Kirchman
|0:51
|17
|Insight
|Ronit Kirchman
|1:19
|18
|Nobody's Fault but Mine (feat. Rhonda Toni)
|Ronit Kirchman
|2:08
|19
|Inner Road Trip
|Ronit Kirchman
|0:37
|20
|Proof
|Ronit Kirchman
|0:45
|21
|Airport Rose
|Ronit Kirchman
|1:13
|22
|I Told Paul
|Ronit Kirchman
|2:02
|23
|This Wake-Up Moment
|Ronit Kirchman
|0:45
|24
|Ponderosa Pines
|Ronit Kirchman
|3:54
|25
|Mirror Mirror
|Ronit Kirchman
|1:57
|26
|Put It Out There
|Ronit Kirchman
|1:26
|27
|Bring Him in for Questioning
|Ronit Kirchman
|1:46
|28
|One Last Time
|Ronit Kirchman
|1:23
|29
|Giving Up
|Ronit Kirchman
|2:35
|30
|Starting to Realize
|Ronit Kirchman
|4:10
|31
|Maybe Ever
|Ronit Kirchman
|0:53
|32
|Love
|Ronit Kirchman
|2:59
|33
|Without Warning (feat. David Poe)
|Ronit Kirchman
|3:50