|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Fires
|Explosions In the Sky, David Wingo
|1:30
|2
|Theme From Prince Avalanche
|Explosions In the Sky, David Wingo
|2:23
|3
|Dear Madison
|Explosions In the Sky, David Wingo
|1:48
|4
|Passing Time
|Explosions In the Sky, David Wingo
|1:52
|5
|Rain
|Explosions In the Sky, David Wingo
|1:09
|6
|Alone Time
|Explosions In the Sky, David Wingo
|4:59
|7
|Hello, Is This Your House?
|Explosions In the Sky, David Wingo
|4:11
|8
|Can't We Just Listen To the Silence
|Explosions In the Sky, David Wingo
|1:35
|9
|Wading
|Explosions In the Sky, David Wingo
|1:39
|10
|Dear Alvin
|Explosions In the Sky, David Wingo
|1:22
|11
|The Lines On the Road That Lead You Back Home
|Explosions In the Sky, David Wingo
|2:01
|12
|An Old Peasant Like Me
|Explosions In the Sky, David Wingo
|3:47
|13
|Join Me On My Avalanche
|Explosions In the Sky, David Wingo
|3:30
|14
|The Adventures of Alvin and Lance
|Explosions In the Sky, David Wingo
|1:51
|15
|Send Off
|Explosions In the Sky, David Wingo
|4:10