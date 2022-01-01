1 Transcend Майкл Дэнна 1:17

2 Far From What They Were Майкл Дэнна 1:07

3 Will and Evelyn Майкл Дэнна 2:30

4 Four, Maybe Five weeks Майкл Дэнна 3:52

5 Building Will Майкл Дэнна 4:16

6 You Cannot Say Майкл Дэнна 2:01

7 Is Anyone There? Майкл Дэнна 2:45

8 Online Now Майкл Дэнна 3:14

9 Reservation Under Turing Майкл Дэнна 1:40

10 Get Off the Grid Майкл Дэнна 2:15

11 We Had Crossed the Line Майкл Дэнна 1:37

12 Building Brightwood Майкл Дэнна 2:11

13 Two Years Later Майкл Дэнна 3:04

14 Healing the Sick Майкл Дэнна 4:09

15 Why Are You So Afraid of This? Майкл Дэнна 3:47

16 It's In the Rain Майкл Дэнна 3:35

17 The Only One He Trusts Майкл Дэнна 2:15

18 Found a Way Back Майкл Дэнна 2:08

19 Why Did You Lose Faith? Майкл Дэнна 4:58

20 I Can See Everything Майкл Дэнна 2:57

21 Always Was Майкл Дэнна 2:55