|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Transcend
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:17
|2
|Far From What They Were
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:07
|3
|Will and Evelyn
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:30
|4
|Four, Maybe Five weeks
|Майкл Дэнна
|3:52
|5
|Building Will
|Майкл Дэнна
|4:16
|6
|You Cannot Say
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:01
|7
|Is Anyone There?
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:45
|8
|Online Now
|Майкл Дэнна
|3:14
|9
|Reservation Under Turing
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:40
|10
|Get Off the Grid
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:15
|11
|We Had Crossed the Line
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:37
|12
|Building Brightwood
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:11
|13
|Two Years Later
|Майкл Дэнна
|3:04
|14
|Healing the Sick
|Майкл Дэнна
|4:09
|15
|Why Are You So Afraid of This?
|Майкл Дэнна
|3:47
|16
|It's In the Rain
|Майкл Дэнна
|3:35
|17
|The Only One He Trusts
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:15
|18
|Found a Way Back
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:08
|19
|Why Did You Lose Faith?
|Майкл Дэнна
|4:58
|20
|I Can See Everything
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:57
|21
|Always Was
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:55
|22
|Garden
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:12