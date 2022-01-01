Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Превосходство Превосходство
Киноафиша Фильмы Превосходство Музыка из фильма «Превосходство» (2014)
Transcendence Превосходство 2014 / Великобритания / США / Китай
7.2 Оцените
36 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.2
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Превосходство» (2014)

Вся информация о фильме
Transcendence (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Transcendence (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. Майкл Дэнна
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Transcend Майкл Дэнна 1:17
2 Far From What They Were Майкл Дэнна 1:07
3 Will and Evelyn Майкл Дэнна 2:30
4 Four, Maybe Five weeks Майкл Дэнна 3:52
5 Building Will Майкл Дэнна 4:16
6 You Cannot Say Майкл Дэнна 2:01
7 Is Anyone There? Майкл Дэнна 2:45
8 Online Now Майкл Дэнна 3:14
9 Reservation Under Turing Майкл Дэнна 1:40
10 Get Off the Grid Майкл Дэнна 2:15
11 We Had Crossed the Line Майкл Дэнна 1:37
12 Building Brightwood Майкл Дэнна 2:11
13 Two Years Later Майкл Дэнна 3:04
14 Healing the Sick Майкл Дэнна 4:09
15 Why Are You So Afraid of This? Майкл Дэнна 3:47
16 It's In the Rain Майкл Дэнна 3:35
17 The Only One He Trusts Майкл Дэнна 2:15
18 Found a Way Back Майкл Дэнна 2:08
19 Why Did You Lose Faith? Майкл Дэнна 4:58
20 I Can See Everything Майкл Дэнна 2:57
21 Always Was Майкл Дэнна 2:55
22 Garden Майкл Дэнна 1:12
Доступен список песен из фильма «Превосходство» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Превосходство» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
«Просто пошутил»: жестко высказавшегося Шаляпина вывели на чистую воду
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Одной свадьбы мало: подробности о бракосочетании Дженнифер Лопес слили в Сеть
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Приложение киноафиши