Дивергент Дивергент
Киноафиша Фильмы Дивергент Музыка из фильма «Дивергент» (2014)
Divergent Дивергент 2014 / США
7.3 Оцените
53 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из фильма «Дивергент» (2014)

Divergent: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Divergent: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 16 композиций. Zedd, Ellie Goulding, Pia Mia, Snow Patrol, Woodkid, Tame Impala, M83, A$AP Rocky, Pretty Lights, Skrillex, Big Deal, Banks
Divergent (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Divergent (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 9 композиций. Zedd, Ellie Goulding, Pia Mia, Snow Patrol, Tame Impala, M83, Pretty Lights
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Find You (feat. Matthew Koma & Miriam Bryant) Zedd / Victor Rådström 3:23
2 Beating Heart Ellie Goulding / Joe Janiak 3:32
3 Fight For You (feat. Chance The Rapper) Pia Mia 4:35
4 Hanging On (I See MONSTAS Remix) Ellie Goulding / Ariel Rechtshaid 4:04
5 I Won't Let You Go Snow Patrol / Jacknife Lee 4:07
6 Run Boy Run Woodkid / Ambroise Willaume 3:33
7 Backwards (feat. Kendrick Lamar) Tame Impala 3:55
8 I Need You M83 / Anthony Gonzalez 3:01
9 In Distress (feat. Gesaffelstein) A$AP Rocky / Mike Levy 3:09
10 Lost and Found (ODESZA Remix) Pretty Lights 4:37
11 Stranger Skrillex 4:50
12 Dream Machines Big Deal 3:00
13 Dead In the Water Ellie Goulding 4:44
14 I Love You Woodkid / Ambroise Willaume 3:50
15 Waiting Game Banks / SOHN 3:27
16 My Blood Ellie Goulding 3:54
Доступен список песен из фильма «Дивергент» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Дивергент» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
