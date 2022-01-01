|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Find You (feat. Matthew Koma & Miriam Bryant)
|Zedd / Victor Rådström
|3:23
|2
|Beating Heart
|Ellie Goulding / Joe Janiak
|3:32
|3
|Fight For You (feat. Chance The Rapper)
|Pia Mia
|4:35
|4
|Hanging On (I See MONSTAS Remix)
|Ellie Goulding / Ariel Rechtshaid
|4:04
|5
|I Won't Let You Go
|Snow Patrol / Jacknife Lee
|4:07
|6
|Run Boy Run
|Woodkid / Ambroise Willaume
|3:33
|7
|Backwards (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
|Tame Impala
|3:55
|8
|I Need You
|M83 / Anthony Gonzalez
|3:01
|9
|In Distress (feat. Gesaffelstein)
|A$AP Rocky / Mike Levy
|3:09
|10
|Lost and Found (ODESZA Remix)
|Pretty Lights
|4:37
|11
|Stranger
|Skrillex
|4:50
|12
|Dream Machines
|Big Deal
|3:00
|13
|Dead In the Water
|Ellie Goulding
|4:44
|14
|I Love You
|Woodkid / Ambroise Willaume
|3:50
|15
|Waiting Game
|Banks / SOHN
|3:27
|16
|My Blood
|Ellie Goulding
|3:54