|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Breaking the Sound Barrier
|Bill Conti
|4:46
|2
|Mach I
|Bill Conti
|1:23
|3
|Training Hard / Russian Moon
|Bill Conti
|2:17
|4
|Tango
|Bill Conti
|2:20
|5
|Mach II
|Bill Conti
|1:58
|6
|The Eyes of Texas Are Upon You / The Yellow Rose of Texas / Deep In the Heart of Texas / Dixie
|Bill Conti
|2:50
|7
|Yeager and the F104
|Bill Conti
|2:26
|8
|Light This Candle
|Bill Conti
|2:45
|9
|Glenn's Flight
|Bill Conti
|5:08
|10
|Daybreak In Space
|Bill Conti
|2:48
|11
|Yeager's Triumph
|Bill Conti
|5:39
|12
|The Right Stuff (Single)
|Bill Conti
|3:11