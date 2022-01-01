Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Парни что надо Парни что надо
The Right Stuff Парни что надо 1983 / США
7.8 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.8
Музыка из фильма «Парни что надо» (1983)

The Right Stuff (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Right Stuff (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Bill Conti
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Breaking the Sound Barrier Bill Conti 4:46
2 Mach I Bill Conti 1:23
3 Training Hard / Russian Moon Bill Conti 2:17
4 Tango Bill Conti 2:20
5 Mach II Bill Conti 1:58
6 The Eyes of Texas Are Upon You / The Yellow Rose of Texas / Deep In the Heart of Texas / Dixie Bill Conti 2:50
7 Yeager and the F104 Bill Conti 2:26
8 Light This Candle Bill Conti 2:45
9 Glenn's Flight Bill Conti 5:08
10 Daybreak In Space Bill Conti 2:48
11 Yeager's Triumph Bill Conti 5:39
12 The Right Stuff (Single) Bill Conti 3:11
Доступен список песен из фильма «Парни что надо» (1983) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Парни что надо» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
