1 That's What I Said MC Hammer 4:25

2 All You Gotta Do Is Sing Joey B. Ellis 3:58

3 No Competition MC Tab 4:40

4 Go for It (Heart and Fire) Joey B. Ellis, Tynetta Hare 4:15

5 Take You Back (Home Sweet Home) The 7A3 4:10

6 The Measure of a Man Elton John 4:04

7 Can't Stop the Fire Bill Conti 3:19

8 Keep It Up Snap! 4:03